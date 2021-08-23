the film with Emma Stone will be available on Disney + for all subscribers. Here is the launch date

Starting from Friday 27 August, subscribers to Disney + they can enjoy live-action as many times as they want Cruella, acclaimed film with Emma Stone and Emma Thompson that, between fun, fashion and genius, has revealed the rebellious beginnings of one of the most famous and glamorous antagonists in the world of cinema: the legendary Cruella de Vil, villain of the animated classic 101 Dalmatians.

Directed by Craig Gillespie, the feature film is set during the London punk rock revolution of the 1970s and follows the story of a young con artist named Estella, an intelligent and creative girl determined to make a name for herself with her creations. He befriends a couple of young thieves who appreciate his penchant for meanness and together manage to build a life on the streets of London. One day, Estella’s talent for fashion catches the attention of Baroness von Hellman, an incredibly chic and terribly refined fashion legend. But their relationship sets in motion a series of events and revelations that lead Estella to embrace her evil side and become the bursting, fashionable and vengeful Cruella.

To support the two protagonists in the cast we find Joel Fry, Paul Walter Hauser, Emily Beecham, Kirby Howell-Baptiste And Mark Strong.

Dana Fox And Tony McNamara they signed the script starting from a story by Aline Brosh McKenna And Kelly Marcel & Steve Zissis, based on the novel 101 Dalmatians from Dodie Smith. Cruella is produced by Andrew Gunn, Marc Platt And Kristin Burr, pga, while Emma Stone, Michelle Wright, Jared LeBoff And Glenn Close are the executive producers.

Waiting for the launch on Disney +, we present the official trailer at the bottom of the news and the poster below.

Read also: Cruella: a distinctive trait of the villain was impossible to represent in 2021

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED