the film with Hugh Jackman arrives in Italy on all major platforms • Universal Movies

Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence arrives in Italy available for purchase and rental on all major platforms: Apple TV app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & TV and for rent on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity.

From writer, director and producer Lisa Joy comes the Warner Bros. Pictures action thriller Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence, played by Hugh Jackman, Rebecca Ferguson and Thandiwe Newton.

Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence: the plot

Nick Bannister (Hugh Jackman), is a private investigator of the mind, who manages to delve into the dark and fascinating world of his clients’ past, helping them to access lost memories. Living on the edge of Miami’s sunken coast, his life changes forever when he meets a new client, Mae (Rebecca Ferguson), who contacts him for a simple matter: the loss of an object. But soon it all turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to investigate Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy, and ultimately will have to answer the question: how far can one go to keep the people we love close?

Fragments From the Past – Reminiscence marks the directorial debut of a feature film for Lisa Joy, former director of Westworld. The film is produced by Joy herself, Jonathan Nolan, Michael De Luca and Aaron Ryder. Executive producers are Athena Wickham, Elishia Holmes and Scott Lumpkin.

The creative team includes many of his collaborators from Westworld – Where everything is allowed, including director of photography Paul Cameron, production designer Howard Cummings, editor Mark Yoshikawa and composer Ramin Djawadi, along with costume designer Jennifer Starzyk.

Here are the first 10 minutes of the film:

