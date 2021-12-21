the film with Kate Winslet and Saoirse Ronan arrives on home video

The film of Chloé Zhao which won the 2021 Oscars, winning three awards (best film, best director and best actress) also arrives on home video. From June 28, will be available on Blu-Ray and DVD Nomadland (here our review), in two unmissable editions. The Blu-Ray version in particular also contains some valuable extra content, such as deleted scenes and exclusive insights with filmmakers.

Nomadland from 28 June on home video

Nomadland is portrayed by Frances McDormand, David Strathairn and the true nomads Swankie, Bob Wells and Linda May, all of whom appeared in the acclaimed book by Jessica Bruder Nomadland. An investigation story (published in Italy by Edizioni Clichy), adapted for the screen by Chloé Zhao. Nomadland centers on the life of Fern who, after the economic collapse of a corporate town in rural Nevada, loads her luggage into her van and sets out on the road in search of a life outside conventional society, like a modern nomad. The film was produced by McDormand, Peter Spears, Dan Janvey, Mollye Asher and Chloé Zhao. Zhao also handled the editing, with director of photography and production designer Joshua James Richards and the sound team of M. Wolf Snyder, Sergio Diaz and Zach Seivers.

In addition to the three Oscars, Nomadland has won the Golden Lion of the Venice Film Festival 2020 and other prestigious awards from international critics, including the Golden Globe in the categories Best Drama and Best Director for Chloé Zhao and the People’s Choice Audience Award at Toronto International Film Festival. In addition, it was awarded Film of the Year by London Film Critics Association, with Chloé Zhao and Frances McDormand named Screenwriter of the Year and Actress of the Year, respectively. The film also won the like award Best Independent International Film at the British Independent Film Awards. Zhao was named Best Director since New York Film Critics Circle, from the Los Angeles Film Critics Association, Chicago Film Critics Association, Boston Society of Film Critics, Boston Online Film Critics Association, Indiana Film Journalists Association and from 2020 Critics Polls from IndieWire.

The specifications of the home video edition

Product details

Director: Chloé Zhao

Producers: Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances McDormand, Peter Spears

Director of photography: Joshua James Richards

Music: Ludovico Einaudi

Interpreters: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Swankie, Bob Wells

Based on the novel by: Jessica Bruder

Technical specifications

Duration: approximately 103 minutes

Rating: For everyone

Aspect Ratio: 2: 39: 1

Audio:

Blu-Ray: English DTS-HD MA 5.1; Italian, French, Japanese, Spanish and German Dolby Digital 5.1; English audio descriptive Dolby Digital 2.0.

DVD: Italian, English and German Dolby Digital 5.1.

Subtitles:

Blu-Ray: Italian, English for the deaf, Danish, Finnish, French, Japanese, Spanish and German.

DVD: Italian, English for the deaf, German, Czech and Polish.

Blu-Ray Extra Contents:

Forgotten America

Preview at Telluride Q&A

Deleted Scenes: The Interrupted Lunch, A Gift from the Lord

The home video edition of Nomadland is already available for pre-order on Amazon.