the film with Keanu Reeves from tomorrow in digital in Italy!

Waiting for the publication of the home video edition of Matrix Resurrections, the new film in the sci-fi saga starring Keanu Reeves is preparing for its debut in Italy on the on demand market.

Directed by visionary director Lana Wachowski, the fourth film in the franchise (fifth counting the collective Animatrix) will be available from tomorrow Thursday 10 February, for the purchase and rental on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, Microsoft Film & TV and for rental on Sky Primafila and Mediaset Infinity. In Matrix Resurrections a world in which there are two realities returns: everyday life and what lies behind it. To find out if his reality is true or just imagination and above all to really know himself, Thomas Anderson will have to choose to follow the White Rabbit once again. And if Thomas … Neo … has learned anything, it is that choosing, although it is an illusion, still is the only way out or in for the Matrixwhich today is stronger, safer and more dangerous than ever.

Such as updating an operating system unexpectedly started overnight while the computer was turned off, Resurrections recalibrates and reviews the original films from a new point of view – you almost think of Kiarostami, for the way in which you take a step back from the original saga and frame it from a different ‘plane’ of reality – reaching the viewer familiar and different at the same time: its functionalities are known but its aesthetic is dazzling and newer, and in this way mysterious. After all, the cinema of the Wachowski – or of the Wachowski, in this case – it has always been primarily an aesthetic cinema: aesthetic and theoretical, e Matrix Resurrections it is both to the nth degree.

While you wait, watch the first 10 minutes of Matrix Resurrections preview on YouTube.