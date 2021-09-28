the film with Ryan Reynolds from tomorrow in streaming

News

We had given you news in recent days of the imminent arrival of Free Guy on Disney +, and the same streaming platform has provided a reminder to remind everyone. The film with Ryan Reynolds will be available in streaming starting tomorrow, Wednesday 29 September.

After the excellent proceeds obtained at the cinema, Free Guy will therefore arrive on the Star catalog, visible as we know with a subscription to Disney +. The news was confirmed on the social channels of the House of Mickey Mouse, as we can also see in the Instagram post at the bottom of the news:

“SURPRISE!” reads the caption. “How much do you love us? Free Guy – play hero is streaming TOMORROW on #DisneyPus!”

In these days we have seen the poor Ryan Reynolds bullied on social media by Hugh Jackman and Blake Lively. In Free Guy, the protagonist of Deadpool plays a non-player character in the open word video game Free City, who gradually gains the awareness that what he is moving into it’s not the real world, and try to save the game and become its hero before its developers shut it down.

Free Guy is directed by Shaen Levy (Night at the Museum). In addition to Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, among others, is also part of the cast. Taika Waititi, Lil Rey Howery and Joe Keery.

