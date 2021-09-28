the film with The Rock and Emily Blunt comes out on home video

written by Federica Marcucci





September 28, 2021



Jungle Cruise is coming to home video! The date to mark on the calendar is October 6, the day on which the film can be purchased in DVD and Blu-ray format but also in 4K UHD.

The film stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt and is inspired by the eponymous attraction of the Disney parks.

The plot of the movie

Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride down the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat.

Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.

The extra content

Thanks to the Home Video version, fans will set sail for breathtaking new adventures with the incredible quality of 4K Ultra HD, immersive Dolby Atmos audio and exclusive new extras, including insights with the filmmakers, 11 deleted scenes and much more. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to watch the film in the new, compelling Shipping mode to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film.