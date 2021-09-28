the film with The Rock and Emily Blunt comes out on home video

written by Federica Marcucci
Jungle Cruise is coming to home video! The date to mark on the calendar is October 6, the day on which the film can be purchased in DVD and Blu-ray format but also in 4K UHD.
The film stars Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Emily Blunt and is inspired by the eponymous attraction of the Disney parks.
The plot of the movie
Jungle Cruise is a fun and exciting ride down the Amazon with Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt as reckless Captain Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher, Dr. Lily Houghton. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat.
Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.
The extra content
Thanks to the Home Video version, fans will set sail for breathtaking new adventures with the incredible quality of 4K Ultra HD, immersive Dolby Atmos audio and exclusive new extras, including insights with the filmmakers, 11 deleted scenes and much more. In addition, fans will have the opportunity to watch the film in the new, compelling Shipping mode to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film.
- Film start with Jungle Cruise Shipping mode – With this new mode fans will board a dilapidated boat (from the comfort of their sofa) to discover Fun Fact, Easter Eggs and curiosities scattered throughout the film;
- It’s a jungle out there: the behind the scenes of Jungle Cruise – Director Jaume Collet-Serra, the cast and filmmakers discuss the importance of all the elements that make up the film, from the performers to the make-up artists to the use of the ancient indigenous language, to create a film that pays homage to one of Disneyland’s most popular attractions;
- Dwayne and Emily: definitely funny – The new friendship born on the set helped the two stars to build that spontaneous understanding that is clearly perceptible on the screen. Even though their characters compete with each other in the film, the actors had a blast during the shoot!
- Creation of the Amazon River – An up-close look at the cinematic mastery behind the incredible scenes of Jungle Cruise, in particular on the secrets behind the creation of Frank’s boat at the mercy of the “dangerous waters” recreated in a tank in Atlanta, the construction of the city on the island of Kauai, the appearance of the jaguar and many other incredible special effects;
- You fly a boat once, you fly it forever – A team of skippers from Disneyland Resort reflects on the accolades, challenges and surprises behind the beloved attraction Jungle Cruise, giving valuable advice to all aspiring skippers in the world;
- Deleted Scenes:
- Frank asks the cooks to eat
- MacGregor pilots the boat
- MacGregor waterski
- Joachim and Nile on the pier
- Joachim threatens the central part
- Frank talks to Proxima and Lily’s nightmares
- The submarine gets stuck
- Proxima surprises MacGregor
- Frank is snubbed
- Sam the Merchant and Lily for a walk in the jungle
- MacGregor and Sam say goodbye
- The conquistadors make a bonfire
- MacGregor and Joachim have tea
- Frank makes tea for Lily
- The wall of water from behind