the film with The Rock and Emily Blunt premiered at Giffoni

The public of the # Giffoni50Plus will be able to see an Italian preview of the new Disney adventure Jungle Cruise
Jungle Cruise, the long-awaited film based on one of the most popular attractions of the Disney theme park, will be presented in Italian preview on July 26th at # Giffoni50Plus, the fifty-first edition of the festival scheduled from 21st to 31st July.
The protagonists of this new adventure set along the Amazon River are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, respectively as the reckless captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid doctor Lily Houghton. The cast also includes Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, after the Italian premiere of Giffoni, the film will arrive in cinemas on July 28th and from July 30th streaming on Disney + with VIP access.
Watch also the Italian trailer of Jungle Cruise
The synopsis of the film reveals that:
We are at the beginning of the twentieth century. From London, England, Lily sets out for the Amazon rainforest and recruits Frank to guide her along the river with La Quila, her dilapidated but fascinating boat. Lily is determined to discover an ancient tree with extraordinary healing abilities, capable of changing the future of medicine. During this epic quest, the unlikely duo encounter countless dangers and supernatural forces, hidden in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree are revealed, the stakes for Lily and Frank grow higher and their fate and that of humanity hang by a thread.