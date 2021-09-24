the film with The Rock and Emily Blunt premiered at Giffoni

The public of the # Giffoni50Plus will be able to see an Italian preview of the new Disney adventure Jungle Cruise

Jungle Cruise, the long-awaited film based on one of the most popular attractions of the Disney theme park, will be presented in Italian preview on July 26th at # Giffoni50Plus, the fifty-first edition of the festival scheduled from 21st to 31st July.

The protagonists of this new adventure set along the Amazon River are Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Emily Blunt, respectively as the reckless captain Frank Wolff and the intrepid doctor Lily Houghton. The cast also includes Edgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti. Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, after the Italian premiere of Giffoni, the film will arrive in cinemas on July 28th and from July 30th streaming on Disney + with VIP access.

The synopsis of the film reveals that: