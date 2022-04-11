The film with which Ana de Armas will enter the history of Netflix

These days, not a few media have echoed the appearance of the first movie in the history of Netflix to receive the “adults only” rating. This work is none other than Blonde, a film by Andrew Dominik, based on the life of Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. In the midst of so much commotion, she returns to the media landscape the name of Ana de Armas, who stars in it.

The film will be released this year, after several delays. In several places they specify that it has been waiting for months, because it contains “too much sex”. That was the condition that led the directors of the streaming platform to classify it as not recommended for children under 17 years of age, as established in the Classification and Ratings Administration bulletin of the US Motion Picture Association.

The Cuban, who was previously in works such as Knives Out (2019) or Blade Runner: 2049 (2019), received the main role, but, initially, actresses Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain were handled for that position.

About the plot, it is only known that it is a biopic, based on a certain stage in the life of the diva, which is also included in the homonymous novel by Joyce Carol Oates.

Meanwhile, in Esquire they allude to the fact that the film had a production that lasted more than ten years and should have had its premiere at the last Venice Film Festival in 2021. For said website it sounded like a strong candidate for the Oscars, and its director announced it as “one of the ten best films of all time”. On that same site, they mentioned some of the scenes that horrified those who saw her and led her to receive the rating “for adults only”: they referred to rape and “bloody menstrual cunnilingus”.

At a certain point, it is said, the option of censoring these scenes was considered, but they have not yielded and, therefore, the feature film has been recommended for a specific age range.

Long before all these controversies were unleashed, the director commented that it would be a demanding audiovisual and highlighted the performance of its protagonist: “the only thing that nobody is going to complain about is the performance [de Ana de Armas]”.

The native of Santa Cruz del Norte, after being a Bond girl in no time to die (2021), the most recent installment in the James Bond saga, and share a cast with her ex-boyfriend, Ben Affleck, in deep water (2022), will appear in Blonde alongside great artists like Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Julianne Nicholson. In this way, she becomes part of that list of actresses who have played the Hollywood icon, in which Ashley Judd, Mira Sorvino, Michelle Williams, Uma Thurman, among others, appear.

In some images that have transcended, it has been possible to see the Cuban with a very changed look, but that inevitably recreates very well, at least physically, one of the favorite blondes of the cinematographic mainstream.

