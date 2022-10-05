The film ‘Wonder’ opens the cycle of Social Cinema of the Fundación Caja de Burgos

The Solidarity Forum hosts this Wednesday, October 5, starting at 7:30 p.m., the screening of the film ‘Wonder’, directed by Stephen Chbosky in 2017. With it begins the film cycle on education and adolescence organized by the Fundación Caja de Burgos in the center of Anna Huntington Street. Admission is free until full capacity is reached and preference will be given to those over 60 years of age up to 20 minutes before the start of the screening.

Julia Roberts, Owens Wilson, the boy Jacob Tremblay and Mandy Patindin star in this drama based on the novel ‘The Lesson’ by August, by RJ Palacio, a New York author of Colombian origin.

The plot revolves around the life of Auggie Pullman, a 10-year-old boy with Treacher Collins syndrome, which has caused him a congenital craniofacial malformation. Auggie has undergone more than twenty operations to make him look like an ordinary child; however, his difference is obvious to others, which is why he hides his face all the time under an astronaut helmet. Now, after years receiving private lessons from his mother, the film introduces us to the change that Auggie’s life faces as a primary school student, with all the crises and learning that this entails both for him and for his parents. the.

Far from being a typical story of victimization and raising awareness about bullying, ‘Wonder’ is committed to assertively portraying the parents of a child in a vulnerable condition who teach him to fight aggression with kindness, wisdom and dignity.

Other projections



The cycle will continue on Wednesday, October 19 with the screening of ‘Precious’ (2009), by Lee Daniels, which tells the story of Clareece Jones, an obese black teenager from Harlem who is expelled from school when she announces that she is pregnant.

The cycle will close on Wednesday, April 27 with the film ‘The History Teacher’ (YorMarie C. Mention-Schaar, 2017), centered on Anne Gueguen, a high school history teacher who challenges her students to participate in a contest about what it means to be a teenager in a Nazi concentration camp.