The filming in Italy of Without blood by Angelina Jolie – Ultima Ora kicks off

(ANSA) – ROME, JUN 09 – Filming in Italy of “Without blood”, the film, written, directed and produced by Angelina Jolie and based on the international bestseller by Alessandro Baricco (published in Italy by Feltrinelli), has started. A fairytale set in the aftermath of a generic conflict, which explores universal truths about war, trauma, memory and healing.



The protagonists are played by Oscar-nominated actors Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir, flanked by a production team and a stellar cast of international caliber. Filming on “Without blood” began in early June and will take place in Puglia, Basilicata and Rome.



The film is produced by Fremantle (Andrea Scrosati), Jolie Productions (Angelina Jolie), The Apartment Pictures (Lorenzo Mieli), a company of the Fremantle group and De Maio Entertainment (Lorenzo De Maio). The film will be distributed worldwide by Fremantle.



“Without Blood” is Angelina Jolie’s fifth film as director, as well as the first of the three-year agreement signed in March between the Academy Award-winning actress and director and Fremantle, which involves the joint development of original, sophisticated films, documentaries and TV series. powerful and internationally focused.



“I am honored to be in Italy and to bring such a particular story to the big screen – said Angelina Jolie -.



I thank Alessandro Baricco for entrusting me with the film adaptation of his book, a work full of poetry and emotion, which looks at war and the questions that arise from it from a unique point of view, wondering what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma , a loss or an injustice. “” ‘Without blood’ is the first production of our partnership with Angelina (Jolie) and we are thrilled to be working with her and the fantastic international team she has put together – said Jennifer Mullin, Global Fremantle CEO -. This project underlines Fremantle’s ongoing commitment to producing original quality films and TV series, working side by side with the best talents from around the world. “(ANSA).

