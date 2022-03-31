The filming of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ is being very emotional

Director James Gunn has confirmed that there is much sadness on the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third installment of the Marvel license, one of the most beloved subsagas of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Gunn is currently filming the third installment, which will bring back the classic cast of this lineup of superheroes, with Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Bradley Cooper as Rocket and Vin Diesel as Groot. This formation, we remind you, may never be present in future sequels, since This is the end of the original set.

Also joining the film will Poulter as Adam Warlock, as well as some more familiar faces from previous installments like Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, and Sean Gunn (via ScreenRant).

A beautiful ending and a constant feeling of sadness on set: GotG Vol 3 she’s being emotional

James Gunn has been stating for several months that the end of this trilogy is hallucinating everyone, both for quality and for history. The director, who had a real soap opera with Marvel and DC, has dropped that he is putting all his creativity into the construction of this production, which although he wrote a few years ago, has been influenced by other more recent films by the author such as suicide squad and series like peacemaker. A few hours ago, Gunn was asked on Twitter what the feelings that are lived on the set, to which the director gave a very honest answer.

Honestly theyre great, I love this cast and crew, but there is also a lot of sadness and near-daily tears knowing this is the last Guardians movie for most of us. #gotgvol3 https://t.co/FfsqQLu3rP James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 30, 2022

“Feelings Are Great” Gunn comments. “There are tears every day, as the team knows this is the last Guardians movie for most of us”confirmed the filmmaker. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 It could be the last time that the public sees that particular team together, so it is normal that many of the participants consider it as a kind of farewell. According to James Gunn, it is the best thing he has done in his life, a tape in which he has put all the meat on the grill.

“It really is unlike anything anyone has ever seen before,” the filmmaker concludes. Little or nothing is known about the plot, although there is speculation about the origins of Rocket, the power of the new villain and the search for identity in a troubled galaxy full of threats. While Star-Lord will also drop into Thor: Love & Thunder -along with other members of the team-, it is not clear what fate awaits the rest of this group of Guardians. The James Gunn movie will be released in 2023.