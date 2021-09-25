the filming of The Devil Wears Prada was “scary”

Legendary actress Meryl Streep had a hard time shooting one of her most iconic films.

In 2006, the Oscar winner starred in The devil wears a hoodie Like Miranda Priestley, the editor of a high fashion magazine who mistreated employees to cope with her crumbling personal life.

Celebrating the film’s 15th anniversary, Streep and his co-stars talk to Entertainment Weekly for their time working on the film.

Known for her acting style while filming, Streep, 71, often retains elements of her icy personality while not in front of the camera, even ignoring celebrity co-stars Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway.

“Meryl is so sociable and fun as hell, in a way it wasn’t the best for her when she has to remove herself,” Blunt told the publication. “It wasn’t like he was unapproachable; you could go to her and say, ‘Oh my God, the funny thing just happened’ and she’ll listen to you, but I don’t know if it’s more fun for her to be like that. “

“It was terrible!” Streep admitted. “I was [miserable] in my trailer. I could hear them all waving and laughing. I was so depressed! I said, “Well, that’s the price you pay for being a boss!”

He added: “This is the last time I tried a method!”

Streep’s performance was critically acclaimed and earned him a string of high-profile awards including a Golden Globe and Oscar nomination. Since then, she has been nominated for the industry’s highest honors seven more times.

Not only did Blunt notice that Streep erected an unnatural wall during filming, he also reported Hathaway, but said it was actually useful.

“I was intimidated, but I always felt pampered,” she explained. “I knew that everything you did to create this fear, I appreciated it [because] I also knew he was looking at me ”.

Streep’s character made comparisons with Vogue magazine Publisher Anna Wintour, who has faced rumors of being a cruel employer.

“I wasn’t interested in making a film about Anna’s biography; I was interested in his position in his company. I wanted to take on the burdens he had to carry, as well as having to look good every day, Streep explained.

The screen legend also spoke about the film’s broad appeal, even though it was originally marketed to women as anti-Semitic programming. The return of Superman.

“Because they gave us such difficult conditions to make the film on a shoestring budget, he opened up and said that ‘Chick’ could be a huge hit with a large audience,” he said.

This is the first film [where] Some guys came to me and said, “I know how I felt, I have company and nobody understands me. It’s really difficult. It’s the hardest thing in the world for a man to make his way into a movie hero if he’s a woman. “

This article originally appeared on Fox News Reproduced with permission