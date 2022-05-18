The Filmoteca, headquarters of the Socialmed festival

VALENCIA. (EP) The Filmoteca de València hosts the screenings of seven feature films from the MED Fiction section of socialmed, the Festival of Human Rights of the Mediterranean, which celebrates its second edition from May 14 to 27 in various cultural spaces of the city, under the slogan Without water there is no life. All screenings at La Filmoteca are in a single session.

The sessions at La Filmoteca begin on Thursday, May 19, at 6:00 p.m., with the screening of the feature film Amira (2021), directed by the Egyptian filmmaker Muhammad Diabas explained by the Generalitat in a statement.

The protagonist of this drama is Amira, a 17-year-old Palestinian girl who was conceived with the smuggled sperm of her imprisoned father, Nawar. Although her relationship since she was born has been limited to prison visits, he remains a hero to her. Her absence in her daughter’s life is compensated by the love and affection she receives from her from those around her. But when a failed attempt to conceive another child reveals Nawar’s infertility, Amira’s life is turned upside down.

According to its manager, Muhammad Diab“Amira is a microcosmic exploration of the division and xenophobia that exists in the world today. In the process of revealing the identity of our heroine, the film raises the question of whether hate is natural or socially acquired.”

On Friday, May 20, at 6:00 p.m., La Filmoteca will screen the Ukrainian film Stop-Zemlia (2021), by the young filmmaker Kateryna Gornostaiwhich was awarded the Crystal Bear at the last edition of the Berlinale.

Fresh, direct and sensitive, Kateryna Gornostai’s first feature film depicts the doubts and longings, desires and intimacies of its young protagonists without falling into clichés. It also offers a current portrait of Ukrainian youth: Masha, an introverted high school student, sees herself as an outcast, except when she dates Yana and Senia, who share her nonconformity.

On Saturday, May 21, at 6:00 p.m., La Filmoteca screens Hive (hive2021), debut feature by the Kosovar filmmaker Blerta Basholli, which won three awards at the Sundance Festival. The film is an allegation about the survival of women after a war within a patriarchal society.

Hive focuses on the life of Fahrije Hoti, a woman dedicated to honey farming who takes the risk of creating a company after the disappearance of her husband during the war. In her business adventure, she will meet the opposition of her hometown, where the most conservative values ​​of the patriarchy survive. The protagonist, Yllka Gashi, received the award for best actress at the Valladolid Seminci. Elisabeth Moss is involved in the film as an executive producer.

On Sunday, May 22, at 6:00 p.m., La Filmoteca screens A story of love and desire (2021), by the Tunisian filmmaker Leyla Bouzid. The film tells the story of Ahmed, a young Frenchman of Algerian origin raised on the outskirts of Paris. At university he meets Farah, a young, energetic Tunisian who has just arrived in the capital. While discovering a collection of erotic Arabic literature, Ahmed falls madly in love with Farah, although he tries to suppress her desires and feelings.

Leyla Bouzid offers a story of ‘boy meets girl’ far from the usual standards of this type of narration and framed within the Arab culture. Premiered at Cannes Critics’ Week and acclaimed at festivals such as Toronto and Valladolid, the film sincerely conveys the complexities of first love in a context of sexual liberation.

On Tuesday, May 24, at 8:00 p.m., La Filmoteca projects The Blind Man Who Did Not Want to See The Titanic (2021), from Finnish Teemu Nikki. The film stars Jaakko, a blind man in a wheelchair. He is in love with Sirpa, with whom he has had a long-distance relationship over the phone. They have never met in person, until one day Jaakko decides to travel to meet her, relying on the help of strangers to make the trip.

Presented at the Venice Film Festival, the film offers a virtually unprecedented portrait of blindness, since its director, Teemu Nikki, films a long out-of-focus film to simulate the lack of vision of its protagonist.

On Wednesday, May 25, at 8:15 p.m., La Filmoteca screens The Undertaker’s Wife (2021), directed and written by Khadar Ayderus AhmedFinnish screenwriter and director born in Mogadishu, who uses a love story to talk about the health crisis in Africa and matriarchy in Islam.

Presented at Seminci, Ahmed’s debut film tells the drama of Guled and Nasra, a couple in love who live on the outskirts of the city of Djibouti with their teenage son, Mahad. However, times are tough: Nasra urgently needs an expensive operation for chronic kidney disease while Guled works hard as an undertaker to make ends meet.

The screenings of the Socialmed festival at La Filmoteca conclude on Thursday, May 26, at 6:00 p.m., with the French film the heroes (2021), from Maxim Roy.

Presented out of competition at the Cannes Film Festival, Roy’s first film is a comedy whose protagonist is Michel, a former junkie and eternal teenager who only thinks about motorcycles and going out with his grandson Léo and his friends. Fifty years old, he has to deal with the baby he just had with his ex-wife and struggles not to make the mistakes of the past.

In addition to the screenings at La Filmoteca of the MED Fiction section, Socialmed programs the MED VLC sections, dedicated to Valencian productions, at the Octubre Center de Cultura Contemporània, and MED DOCS, on Mediterranean documentaries, at the Fundación SGAE room.