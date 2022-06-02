The Filmoteca screens ‘The Boy Who Could Be King’ by Joe Cornish

VALENCIA. The Filmoteca de València will screen, on Saturday 4 and Sunday 5 June, at 6:00 p.m., The boy who could be king (2019), by the English filmmaker and comedian Joe Cornish. The two screenings are part of the monthly cycle ‘Menuda Filmo’, dedicated to children, which ends the season to return in the fall with the start of the new school year.

Starring young Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Dean Chaumoo, Tom Taylor and Rhianna Dorris, along with Swedish actress Rebecca Ferguson and veteran Patrick Stewart, ‘The Boy Who Would Be King’ is a story inspired by Arthurian legend set in the London of the 21st century.

Alex thinks he is a normal boy, until he accidentally finds the mythical sword Excalibur stuck in the stone. With the help of the legendary wizard Merlin, Alex must unite his friends and enemies into a group of knights to defeat the witch Morgana, who wants to end the world.

Admission to screenings of ‘Menuda Filmo’ is free for children under 14 years of age. Each person can get a maximum of six tickets. Tickets can be purchased in advance online or on the day of the session, at the box office, from half an hour before the start of the screening. The box office will close five minutes before the screening.