THE FILMS AND EVENTS COMING IN ITALIAN ROOMS from 11 November – Daily newspaper of the contributors

“Throughout the life ”by Paolo Costella, with Ambra Angiolini, Claudia Gerini, Fabio Volo, Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu, Claudia Pandolfi, Carolina Crescentini, Filippo Nigro – 01 Distribution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GljaAZwDRks

“Until death do you part … ”And if instead of death to separate you

was a judge declaring your marriage null and void after having

found out that the priest who married you wasn’t a real priest? If you

happen to have to say ‘yes’ again, years after the first time,

how would you behave? That’s what happens to so many couples who

they discover they have never been married. Four, in particular,

are the couples whose stories, intertwined with each other, we follow with

increased interest, with the tension growing as the

fateful day in which to promise eternal love is approaching. The

the second fateful ‘yes’ will mark the beginning of a new life for everyone.

“The French Dispatch ”by Wes Anderson. with Kate Winslet, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, FrancesMcDormand, Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro, Christoph Waltz, TimothéeChalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Léa Seydoux, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray – TheWalt Disney Company Italia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8f0BFAsi2c The French Dispatch creates a collection of articles from the

final issue of an American magazine published in one city

French fictional twentieth century.

“Special Agent 117 at the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa “ – The WonderPictures https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1j0skvLv3-U We are in 1981 and the (worst) best spy in France has to foil a

new international conspiracy. The stage of the crisis is the

Black Continent and the President of the Republic can only entrust

to him a mission in which every word and every gesture must be weighed

weighted. He comes to help him complete the task

flanked by a young and promising colleague, Special Agent 1001.

“C.hi is sinless – The dry ” by Robert Connolly, with Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell – Notorious Pictures https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssypMjswNp0 AND the film adaptation of the award-winning 2016 novel

Who is Sinless, written by Jane Harper. When you lie about one thing for a long time it becomes a second truth.

“Zlatan ”by Jens Sjögren – Lucky Red https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy2b6QSwbg0&t=4s The story of growth and transformation of a man who started from

suburbs until you get to success. Football was there

liberation of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from a difficult environment: his

remarkable talent and self-confidence catapulted him against

every probability at the top of international football, leading it to

play in teams such as Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter, the

Milan, Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

“The man in the dark – Man in the Dark ” – Warner Bros Pictures Italy

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoCFiMJTpjM

The Man in the Dark sequel is set in the following years

to the initial bloody raid into the house, where Norman is now

Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in peace and quiet as long as his own

old sins won’t catch up with him.

“3/19 “by Silvio Soldini – Vision Distribution

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHQoSOukjr8

The life of Camilla, a successful lawyer and a grown-up daughter,

is upset in a rainy night in Milan. An accident

road, for which he is perhaps responsible, involves her in an investigation that

it will take her far away from the places and landscapes she is used to

to attend. At his side in this mysterious and uncertain road, there is

Bruno, director of the morgue, with whom Camilla – while trying to

rebuilding the life of a stranger – she discovers herself.

“Un year with Salinger“By Philippe Falardeau – Aacademy Two

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4h4Bd5Cw7k

And, again, events in the hall:

8, 9, 10 November: “C.arla”By Emanuele Imbucci

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7omOmcllAE



8, 9, 10 November: 200 years after his death: “No.apoleon in the name of art“- No.exo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEO6Iag5PEU



8, 9, 10 November: tadorns the cinema “Salvatore – The Shoemaker of Dreams“ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTq0lVL9yWQ

November 9 “No more snow will fall“