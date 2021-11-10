THE FILMS AND EVENTS COMING IN ITALIAN ROOMS from 11 November – Daily newspaper of the contributors
“Throughout the life ”by Paolo Costella, with Ambra Angiolini, Claudia Gerini, Fabio Volo, Luca Bizzarri, Paolo Kessisoglu, Claudia Pandolfi, Carolina Crescentini, Filippo Nigro – 01 Distribution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GljaAZwDRks
“Until death do you part … ”And if instead of death to separate you
was a judge declaring your marriage null and void after having
found out that the priest who married you wasn’t a real priest? If you
happen to have to say ‘yes’ again, years after the first time,
how would you behave? That’s what happens to so many couples who
they discover they have never been married. Four, in particular,
are the couples whose stories, intertwined with each other, we follow with
increased interest, with the tension growing as the
fateful day in which to promise eternal love is approaching. The
the second fateful ‘yes’ will mark the beginning of a new life for everyone.
“The French Dispatch ”by Wes Anderson. with Kate Winslet, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, FrancesMcDormand, Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro, Christoph Waltz, TimothéeChalamet, Saoirse Ronan, Léa Seydoux, Elisabeth Moss, Bill Murray – TheWalt Disney Company Italia https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W8f0BFAsi2c The French Dispatch creates a collection of articles from the
final issue of an American magazine published in one city
French fictional twentieth century.
“Special Agent 117 at the service of the Republic – Red alert in black Africa “ – The WonderPictures https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1j0skvLv3-U We are in 1981 and the (worst) best spy in France has to foil a
new international conspiracy. The stage of the crisis is the
Black Continent and the President of the Republic can only entrust
to him a mission in which every word and every gesture must be weighed
weighted. He comes to help him complete the task
flanked by a young and promising colleague, Special Agent 1001.
“C.hi is sinless – The dry ” by Robert Connolly, with Eric Bana, Genevieve O’Reilly, Keir O’Donnell – Notorious Pictures https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ssypMjswNp0 AND the film adaptation of the award-winning 2016 novel
Who is Sinless, written by Jane Harper. When you lie about one thing for a long time it becomes a second truth.
“Zlatan ”by Jens Sjögren – Lucky Red https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wy2b6QSwbg0&t=4s The story of growth and transformation of a man who started from
suburbs until you get to success. Football was there
liberation of Zlatan Ibrahimovic from a difficult environment: his
remarkable talent and self-confidence catapulted him against
every probability at the top of international football, leading it to
play in teams such as Ajax Amsterdam, Juventus, Inter, the
Milan, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.
“The man in the dark – Man in the Dark ” – Warner Bros Pictures Italy
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZoCFiMJTpjM
The Man in the Dark sequel is set in the following years
to the initial bloody raid into the house, where Norman is now
Nordstrom (Stephen Lang) lives in peace and quiet as long as his own
old sins won’t catch up with him.
“3/19 “by Silvio Soldini – Vision Distribution
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zHQoSOukjr8
The life of Camilla, a successful lawyer and a grown-up daughter,
is upset in a rainy night in Milan. An accident
road, for which he is perhaps responsible, involves her in an investigation that
it will take her far away from the places and landscapes she is used to
to attend. At his side in this mysterious and uncertain road, there is
Bruno, director of the morgue, with whom Camilla – while trying to
rebuilding the life of a stranger – she discovers herself.
“Un year with Salinger“By Philippe Falardeau – Aacademy Two
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D4h4Bd5Cw7k
And, again, events in the hall:
8, 9, 10 November: “C.arla”By Emanuele Imbucci
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s7omOmcllAE
8, 9, 10 November: 200 years after his death: “No.apoleon in the name of art“- No.exo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HEO6Iag5PEU
8, 9, 10 November: tadorns the cinema “Salvatore – The Shoemaker of Dreams“ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTq0lVL9yWQ
November 9 “No more snow will fall“
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fThGkxMIMqc