The films and series to see during the holidays on Sky and NOW: many first visions

For the Christmas holidays, Sky offers an incredibly vast schedule that will appeal to the whole family. With programming ranging from great cinema, to entertainment shows, to the awaited TV series and many documentaries and the most original stories, there is something for all tastes. Below, therefore, i titles which are also available on demand on Sky and in streaming on NOW.

The films coming to Sky for the Christmas holidays: the most anticipated titles

It will be a Christmas full of emotions that of Sky Cinema, with over 20 Sky Original premieres and films. Not to be missed at Christmas at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno Like a cat in tangeziale – return to Coccia di Morto. This is the second chapter of the blockbuster comedy, with Paola Cortellesi And Antonio Albanese, in the roles of Monica and Giovanni. In addition to Sonia Bergamasco, Claudio Amendola, Franca Leosini in the role of itself they add themselves Sarah Felberbaum And Luca Argentero.

The December 26th at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One comes in first viewing There was a scam in Hollywood. Comedy with license plate Sky Original with an all-star cast: Robert De Niro, Morgan Freeman and Tommy Lee Jones. Saturday 1st January in first ever tv on the dedicated channel Sky Cinema Harry Potter, simultaneously with the US, will arrive Harry Potter 20TH Anniversary: ​​return to Hogwarts. The highly anticipated special will give fans a magical first-person journey to discover one of the most beloved film sagas of all time, proposing a reunion between Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, Emma Watson, other esteemed members of the cast. All to celebrate the twentieth anniversary of the first chapter of the franchise, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The special will be preceded by Harry Potter: Hogwarts tournament of Houses. This is the epic quiz show that arrives from December 27th to December 30th on Sky One. All time sSaturday 1st January at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno on first viewing Leave one day in Rome, a direct Sky Original film by Edoardo Leo who also plays the leading role together with Marta Nieto. With them Claudia Gerini and Stefano Fresi. Wednesday January 5th at 9.15pm on Sky Cinema One, streaming on NOW and available on demand arrives Fast & Furious 9, directed by Justin Lin con Vin Diesel. Saturday 8 January at 21.15 on Sky Cinema One science fiction arrives Dunes. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, he sees in the cast Timothée Chalamet And Zendaya.

The titles on Sky Cinema

Friday 29 December at 9.15 pm The Father – Nuella is as it seemsSky Cinema Due

Tuesday 4 January at 9.15 pm Angela and me on Sky Cinema Uno

Friday 7 January at 9.15 pm Still air on Sky Cinema Due

Sunday 9 January at 9.15 pm Supernova on Sky Cinema Due

Friday 24 December at 9.15 pm Peter Rabbit 2: a rogue on the run on Sky Cinema Uno

Sunday 2 January at 9.15 pm The Croods 2 – A new era on Sky Cinema Uno

Thursday 6 January at 9.00 pm The enchanted princess on Sky Cinema Family

The upcoming TV series

The weeks between the old and the new year will be full of news but also of welcome serial returns. Starting from Monday 20 December at 21.15 it will debut on Sky Series after the preview in October at the Rome Film Fest, the highly anticipated At home all fine – the series, first project for TV by Gabriele Muccino, reboot of his 2018 blockbuster film of the same name Monday December 27 at 21.15 on Sky Atlantic debuts the second season of Temple. Daniel Milton is a highly respected surgeon who in a labyrinth of tunnels under the subway station Temple, in London, runs an illegal medical clinic.

AND Thursday 30 December, however, still on Sky Series and streaming on NOW will debut – all immediately – the ten episodes of Cryptid – the nightmare of the lake, horror-tinged teen drama with a promising cast of very young faces. Based on a story by Sylvain Runberg, author of the graphic novel from the trilogy Millennium by Stieg Larsson, tells of some high school students. When a series of terrible and inexplicable events begin to unfold in their small town, they will be forced to face their worst fears in order to overcome a supernatural force.

Sky gives away many other serial productions for its audience

In the name of the family, with its lights and shadows, 2022 also opens, with the arrival on Sky Atlantic from Friday 14 January of the original Sky / HBO miniseries Landscapers, an exciting and dramatically entertaining investigation into love and the power of imagination starring the actress Oscar Prize Olivia Colman. The show tells the story of a seemingly normal couple who end up at the center of an incredible investigation when two dead bodies are discovered in the garden of their home in Nottingham. 2022 will also be marked by two highly anticipated returns. From Friday 7 January at 9.15 pm on Sky Series comes the third chapter of A Discovery of Witches – The Witches Manuscript.

the gothic fantasy fantasy by Sky Original that tells of a world in which witches, vampires and demons live and work alongside humans but hiding their true nature. The January 10 at 21.15 arrives on Sky Atlantic with the second season, simultaneously with the American airing, one of the most celebrated series, Euphoria. An explicit and undeniable portrait of the existential unease of Generation Z with Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, joined by a talented cast. Storm Reid, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud appear among them.

Entertainment programs

In January comes on Sky One the new edition of Italia’s got talent. The show will see the entrance of helium in the jury together with Federica Pellegrini, Mara Maionchi And Frank Matano. In the program produced by Fremantle for Sky, it will return again from the overwhelming Lodovica Comello, always ready to incite the competitors backstage. To brighten the holidays there will be the best of international concerts, starting from Mika philharmonique – in concert with 120 orchestras, Friday 24 December at 21.15 on Sky Uno. Always in the musical field they will be in first vision Michael Bublé Christmas, Wednesday 22 December at 20.10 on Sky Uno, a special for the Christmas holidays – which arrives on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of Bublé’s album “Christmas”. It will also come Kelly Clarkson Christmas Special, Wednesday 29 December on Sky Uno.

Not to be missed, on December 22nd and 29th at 9.15 pm always on Sky Uno, the two appointments of Celebrity Menu. It is a show in which Giorgio Mastrota and Marisa Passera will prepare the lunch on the 25th and the dinner on December 31st for some guests also called to judge the dishes. In the first episode Cristina Chiabotto, Filippo Magnini and the Chef Simone Finetti, one of the protagonists of the fourth edition of MasterChef Italy. In the second, however, Natasha Stefanenko, Antonio Capitani and the Chef Francesco Aquila, winner of the latest edition of MasterChef Italy.

Sky documentaries

Christmas Eve, Friday 24 December at 9.15 pm on Sky Arte the appointment is with Idris Elba meets Paul McCartney. New day, new music legend. Comes to Sky Arte Monday December 27 at 9.15 pm Liam Gallagher: As it was, the film that tells the artistic and professional rebirth of Liam Gallagher. Two exclusive art films arrive on Sky Arte: at 9.15 pm in the evening from Christmas in first ever tv Raphael – the young prodigy, which traces the extraordinary adventure of the Renaissance painter. The heart of the film are in fact the female portraits made by the artist. It seems that each of the figures represented, told by the voice of Valeria Golino, take a cue from experience to aspire to ideals of courtly beauty.

The January 1st in first ever tv at 9.15 pm Pompeii. Eros and Myth, the documentary produced by Sky Arte directed by Pappi Corsicato and with Isabella Rossellini. Thursday 6th January at 9.15 pm on Sky Arte it’s the turn of the documentary Salvator Mundi: The Da Vinci Mystery, dedicated to one of the great mysteries of art history. Christmas in dark colors with the special episode of In the company of the wolf – the dark side of Santa Claus, Friday 24 December at 20.40 on Sky Art, dedicated to the Christmas figure par excellence. For a Christmas dedicated to docu reality, the programming of Sky Documentaries. Starting from Saturday 18 December at 9.15 pm Life of Crime 1984 – 2020, presented at the Venice Film Festival 2021.

Christmas Day, Saturday 25 December at 9.15 pm on Sky Documentaries, the appointment is with TOudrey, the film about one of the most beloved actresses of all time. Sunday 26th December at 9.15 pm the appointment is with Tina that tells the turbulent life of Tina Turner, the great diva of this century. The Christmas holidays are also an opportunity for a trip around the world. On Sky Nature Monday 27 December at 9.15 pm production arrives The enchanted way, which follows the journey of Marco Albino Ferrari in Val Grande, the largest wilderness area in the Alps.

