The films and TV series not to be missed to spend a Halloween accompanied by cinema and stories

This weekend will take place the scariest day of the year, the night when tradition dictates that the dead return to earth. The suggestion due to this event has led to the setting of many stories and many cinematographic works right between October and November. We are not just talking about horror, but also about thrillers and titles dedicated to witches and the paranormal. So let’s see what we can see to honor this date. Here are the movies and TV series not to be missed to spend a Halloween accompanied by cinema and stories. Let’s find out what these unmissable titles are.

One of the greatest arthouse films to see on October 31st is certainly “Shining”, a work directed by the great Stanley Kubrick which boasts a very high level cast. The plot is taken from the book of the same name by the master of horror, Stephen King. The story tells of a family who is forced to spend a winter inside a hotel haunted by strange presences. The father (Jack Nicholson) after a short time begins to show the first signs of madness, trying to kill his partner (Shelley Duvall) and his son. The latter tries to escape from the parent thanks to his power, the shining (precisely the shining of the title). This allows him to have telepathic contacts and to be able to see both past events and the future, but in a very confused way.

If instead you prefer to opt for a series, we suggest the vision of “Stranger Things”. Here the apparently quiet life of an American village is disturbed by the disappearance of a child. At the same time, a blatantly abused girl is spotted with serious difficulties in speaking. It turns out that both characters are involved with a monstrous creature, the Demagorgon.

The best films for those accompanied by children

But let’s move on to products that are also suitable for children. One of the most interesting is certainly “Hocus Pocus”. In this story a high school boy to obtain the consent of his peers and in particular of his love interest, accidentally brings back to life three witches who lived in the seventeenth century. In order to survive, these must be able to feed on the souls of some children by the break of dawn. It will be up to the high school students to try to stop them. Otherwise, another great classic is the cartoon born from an idea by Tim Burton, “A nightmare before Christmas”.

