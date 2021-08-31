The films at the Ariston multiplex, until 8 September

by
The Ariston cinema in Oristano – Photo from Facebook page

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

Here are the titles of the films that can be seen at the Ariston multiplex in Oristano tomorrow, Wednesday 1 September:

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto (comedy)
Shows 18.15 – 20.15 – 22.30
Directed by Riccardo Milani
With Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Luca Argentero, Claudio Amendola, Sonia Bergamasco

Fast & furious 9 – The fast saga (action)
Shows 6.30pm – 10pm
Directed by Justin Linn
With Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucas Black

Me against you The movie – The mystery of the enchanted school (comedy)
Shows 6 – 7.30 – 9.30 pm
Directed by Gianluca Leuzzi
With Sofia Scalia, Luigi Calafera

The suicide squad – Suicide mission (adventure)
Shows 6.30pm – 10pm
Directed by James Gunn
With Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, Joel Kinnaman

The programming will change on Thursday 2 September. There are five titles proposed to the cinema until Wednesday 8 September:

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings (Fantasy)
Shows 6 – 7.30 pm – 10.10 pm
Directed by Dustin Daniel Cretton
With Awkwafina, Simu Liu, Fala Chen

Malignant (horror – not for children under 14)
Shows September 7 6 pm – 10.20 pm
Shows other days 6 pm – 8.30 pm – 10.20 pm
Directed by James Wan
With Annabelle Wallis, Maddie Hsson, George Young

Like a cat on the ring road – Return to Coccia di Morto (comedy)
Shows September 7 6 pm – 8.05 pm
Shows other days 6 pm – 8.05 pm – 10.35 pm
Directed by Riccardo Milani
With Paola Cortellesi, Antonio Albanese, Luca Argentero, Claudio Amendola, Sonia Bergamasco

Fast & furious 9 – The fast saga (action)
Show at 9.45pm
Directed by Justin Linn
With Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Helen Mirren, Michelle Rodriguez, Lucas Black

Me against you The movie – The mystery of the enchanted school (comedy)
Shows 6 pm – 8.15 pm
Directed by Gianluca Leuzzi
With Sofia Scalia, Luigi Calafera

Tuesday 7 September, at 8.30 pm, there will also be space for the review of Sardinian films with the screening of The last pizza maker by Sergio Naitza and by Renaissance progress by Marta Anatra.

