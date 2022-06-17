The films by Nicolas Cage, Léa Seydoux and Óscar Jaenada, new protagonists of the BCN Film Fest

The International Film Festival of Barcelona-Sant Jordi (BCN FILM FEST) has just announced the complete schedule for what will be its sixth edition. It will take place between April 21 and 29 in the Catalan capital through the Verdi Cinemas and in it you can enjoy up to 68 renowned international, national and local titles.

Among them will be none other than Pig, the last movie of Nicolas Cage whose interpretation has been praised as one of the best in his prolific career. The film directed by Michael Sarnoski will be in charge of closing the festival, but by then a series of very special films will have already paraded.

Among them will be Tromperiethe new of Lea Seydoux with Arnaud Desplechin in the direction, but also Mr Wainwith Benedict CUmberbatch Y Claire Foyeither JFK: Case Reviewedthe documentary of Oliver Stone that surprised everyone in the last edition of the Cannes Film Festival. The Official Section is completed by titles such as Maigretwith Gerard Depardieu, The Phantom of the open with the Oscar winner Mark Rylance and the nominee sally hawkinsas well as mirror, mirror, the new movie Marc Crehue (the one-eyed king) who will be in charge of opening the festival.

On the other hand, the section Cinema amb Gràcia will be made up of various world and national premieres, including none other than The Duke with Jim Broadbent Y Helen Mirren either Red Rocket, the last movie of Sean Baker (The Florida Project). Also Spanish titles like Everybody does, that counts in its distribution with andrea hard, Macarena Gomez, Kira Miro Y Tony Acostaeither Mother’s Lovethe new movie paco knight starring Quim Gutierrez Y carmen machi.

This edition of the BCN Film Fest will have the actress on its jury Aina Clotetscreenwriter and writer Ignacio Martinez de Pison and the director of the San Sebastian Festival Jose Luis Rebordinos. On the other hand, the critics and journalists of the Catalan Association of Film Critics and Writers (ACCEC) jordi left, Paula Arantzazu Y Tony Junyent, regular collaborators in Cinemanía who will make up the jury that awards the Critics’ Award. All of this with the final touch of Nicolas Cage and a retrospective dedicated to producer Jerry Thomas that will include great titles from David Cronenberg, jonathan glazer either Bernardo Bertolucci, among others. You can now check the full schedule.

