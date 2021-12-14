The films coming in 2022. The expected Matrix 4, Top Gun and Avatar 2

T.anti are the most anticipated films of the 2022. To begin with, there is the hat trick Matrix, Tom Cruise with Val Kilmer in the sequel to Top Gun e in Mission Impossible 7.

For many, the new year means Robert Pattinson in the highly anticipated The Batman And Benedict Cumberbatch in the second chapter of Doctor Strange. There will be no lamentation Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2. AND Avatar 2? We will have to wait until the end of the year.

It is not yet known when it will be released Killers of the Flowers Moon from Martin Scorsese with Leonardo Dicaprio (sixth collaboration together), while Downton Abbey 2 – A new era is set for March. June is the month of the biopic on Elvis Presley, from Jurassic World: Domination and of Lightear, on the origins of the famous Buzz di T.oy Story.

The most anticipated films of 2022

Matrix Resurrections, from January 1st

The beginning of 2022 starts with the highly anticipated Matrix 4, a sequel to the brothers’ three films Wachowski which in 1999 revolutionized the genre sci-fi. In the fourth chapter we find again Keanu Reeves And Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles of Neo And Trinity. Too bad there is no friend Laurence Fishburne, in the role of Morpheus, this time played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (previously seen in Aquaman).

The director Lana Wachowski he carries all the weight of the new on his shoulders Matrix, from which sister Lily has slipped away. Will returning to that universe still be so revolutionary? You will have to wait a little longer to find out.

Below, the trailer for Matrix Resurrections.

Murder on the Nile, from February 10

Murder on the Nile, based on the 1937 novel by Agatha Christie, reports Kenneth Branagh as the detective Hercule Poirot (last time we saw it in Murder on the Orient Express). Branagh, also director, leads us in Egypt aboard an elegant steamship, where a couple’s idyllic honeymoon is tragically cut short.

Poirot he will investigate the assassination in a breathtaking setting formed by sweeping desert landscapes and the pyramids of Giza. In the cast they also stand out Tom Bateman, Annette Bening And Gal Gadot.

The sex of angels, from February 14

Among the most anticipated films, the day of Saint Valentine goes out The sex of angels, new film by Leonardo Pieraccioni with Sabrina Ferilli and Marcello Fonte. The film tells the story of Don Simone (Pieraccioni), a frontier priest, at the head of a small church always in difficulty and never frequented by children who prefer social.

But Don Simone he receives good news: an eccentric uncle has bequeathed him a very well-started business in Switzerland that will be able to revive the economic fortunes of his oratory. Once in Lugano, however, the priest discovers that he has inherited a brothel.

The Batman. From 3 March

The new Batman with Robert Pattinson should finally appear in theaters a March 2022. The new cinematic creature about the bat man, by Warner Bros, has all the credentials to surprise, especially after the success of Joker.

Indeed, it seems that the feature film of Matt Reeves follow in the footsteps of the film with Joaquin Phoenix. But that sombre, rough style will suit the new Batman?

Below, the trailer

Downton Abbey 2: A New Era, from March 17

This is the sequel to the film Downton Abbey for 2019, based on the British TV series of the same name, set in the early 20th century in Yorkshire. We will see once again the intertwining of the family’s events Crawley with those of his servants.

A new era, as the title says, is about to begin: i Crawley they move to the South of France where is it Lady Violet he inherited a villa from an unknown man.

Doctor Strange 2: In the multiverse of madness, from May 4th

There is one of the most anticipated films of 2022 Doctor Strange 2, interpreted by Benedict Cumberbatch who engages in the second cinematic adventure Marvel. Sam Raimi directing after Scott Derrickson’s departure.

What should we expect this time from Stephen Strange, invented by Stan Lee in 1963? Everything is still hazy. In the meantime, we will soon see it in action also in Spider-Man: No Way Home, where he will take on the role of Peter Parker’s new mentor.

Below, the trailer for Doctor Strange 2

Top Gun: Maverick, from May 27

Here we are. To the delight of the fans, Tom Cruise returns as the charming top gun Pete “Maverick“Mitchel. 36 years after the movie that launched the sex symbol actor, Cruise becomes a flight instructor. And he will be the young man’s teacher Bradley (Miles Teller), son of the late Nick “Goose”.

There is also in the cast Val Kilmer, in the role of Iceman, while the female lead will be Jennifer Connely.

The immensity, from May

For more than ten years, Emanuele Crialese, director of New world, he didn’t show up. Finally in 2022 we will see his film The immensity with Penélope Cruz in the role of Clara, a woman very attached to her two children. Through its history, Crialese tells Italy in the 1970s and a society undergoing profound change.

Lightear: the true story of Buzz, from 17 June

You remember Buzz Lightyear, the dear friend of the cowboy Woody in Toy Story? He will have his own film, obviously branded Disney-Pixar. This new cartoon takes us to the origins of Buzz, the hero to whom the toy of the same name was inspired, to introduce us to the legendary Space Ranger which has won over generations of admirers.

Below, the trailer for Lightyear

Elvis, from June 24

Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) sign a biopic on the legend of music Elvis Presley (Austin Butler). The film will explore, through the eyes of manager Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), life, career, fame, frailties of Elvis and the relationship between the two, which lasted over twenty years. In the background, the cultural landscape of an evolving America.

Jurassic World: Domination, from June 9

The dinosaurs of Jurassic Park they never cease to amaze. Comes the third film of the new franchise who has restored luster to the world created by Michael Crichton (in literature) e Spielberg (at the cinema) in the nineties.

This is the sequel to Jurassic World: The Destroyed Kingdom. We will review in action Chris Pratt And Bryce Dallas Howard, this time together with Jeff Goldblum, Laura Dern And Sam Neill, the protagonists of the previous Jurassic saga.

Killers of the Flowers Moon

There is also one of the most anticipated films of 2022 Killers of the Flowers Moon by Martin Scorsese, whose release date is not yet known. Once again the director of The Irishman calls to his side Leonardo Dicaprio (it’s their sixth film together).

Adaptation of the novel by David Graan, the film takes us to Oklahoma in the 1920s when ethnic men and women were massacred Osage: their fault? Living in an area littered with oil wells. The young man investigates the massacres J. Edgar Hoover.

Mission Impossible 7, from September 27

A new mission impossible for Ethan Hunt, alias Tom Cruise. The plot of the new action movie is still shrouded in mystery. We only know that among the protagonists they return Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson And Simon Pegg, and that perhaps there will be a close link with the very first chapter of the saga signed by Brian De Palma. Joins the cast Nicholas Hoult, as the antagonist of Hunt.

Part of the film was shot in Venice (it was one of the first sets to close during the 2020 lockdown) e Rome.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, from November

Chapter two for one of the most anticipated films of the 2022. When it came out in 2018, the Marvel film was one real surprise. Meanwhile the African American actor Chadwick Boseman, interpreter of the first black superhero T’Challa, he passed away. The throne of Wakanda it’s empty. Who will become the new Black Panther? There won’t be a new T’Challa for sure. The challenge for the director Ryan Coogler it’s going to be rock hard without a super actor like Boseman (passed away in 2020).

Avatar 2, from December

Had to go out to Christmas 2021 and instead we will have to wait another year before seeing the fantastic world of Pandora created by James Cameron. In the sequel to the record film we will find Sully (Sam Warthington) e Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) still together and with children, but they will be forced to explore unknown places in the world created by the director of Titanic.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

Obviously there will be a bad on duty and it seems to be the again Colonel Quarith (we’ll see how Cameron resurrects him). Among the stars there is still Sigourney Weaver in the role of Grace Augustine, while among the new entries the director wanted Kate Winslet. And this is only the second chapter of five.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED