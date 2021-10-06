The films coming out in our cinemas from October to January 1, 2022

Cinemas are awakening from the unfortunately long period of closure caused by the covid and little by little even the films waiting to return to the big screen are about to make their entrance on the big screen, so here are the titles arriving from October as of January 1, 2022.

October 14 have you seen the post-credit scene from the first film? Here, the insane serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson) who had asked to see Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) while he was incarcerated, finds a very unintended way (you’ll find out in the trailer) to become even worse than it is: the Carnage symbiote, which is a killing machine. But Brock / Venom will not only have to face him, but also his insane partner Francis Barrison (Naomie Harris, No Time to Die, currently in theaters), or the supervillain Shriek. And it will be, as Kasady predicted, a massacre. But without limits of censorship, as happened for the first chapter.

November 3 as well as opening the doors of the multiverse, Marvel becomes cosmic with Eternals, ten semi-divine entities of immense powers, created on Earth seven thousand years ago by the mysterious Celestials, along with the monstrous Deviants. But the Eternals were absolutely forbidden to interfere with human events, at least until something forces them out of the anonymity. Stellar cast that sees among others Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek and two former protagonists of game of Thrones, Kit Harington and Richard Madden.

November 18 after losing her home, Callie (Carrie Coon, The Leftovers) and children Phoebe, McKenna Grace (recently seen in The Handmaid’s Tale) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard, Stranger Things) are forced to return to that of their late grandfather in the sleepy town of Summerville, Oklahoma. Except that the village is by no means as peaceful as it seems and the grandfather was none other than Egon Spengler (the late Harold Ramis), one of the original Ghostbusters, who left them a considerable legacy. Get ready for the return of the entire original cast and the handover from one generation to the next.

November 24 the saga of Resident Evil with Milla jovovich in theaters it was more successful than fans of original video games would like to admit, but after its conclusion in 2016, the same production company Constantin Films has put in place a reboot, written and directed by Johannes Roberts (47 meters, 2017, and its sequel), with the desire to be absolutely faithful to the first two video games of the saga, forgetting the action movie tone to pour the horrors of Raccoon City onto the screen. Among the protagonists Kaya Scodelario (the trilogy of Maze Runner), Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and the Wasp, 2018, Killjoys) and Robbie Amell (the unfortunate The Tomorrow People, X-Files 2016).

December 17 after Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) Peter Parker’s (Tom Holland) dual identity has been unmasked by Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) and the boy turns to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) for help, but the results will be very different than imagined, opening that multiverse unleashed in Marvel’s Loki. Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) arrives straight from the events of Marvel’s WandaVision, now completely Scarlet Witch, two villains from the previous incarnations of the superhero and perhaps, but not confirmed, the two Spider-Man too.

January 1, 2022 it took eighteen years but we’re finally going back to the Matrix to find out what happened to Neo (Keanu Reeves) after that cryptic ending. Apparently he’s back in the virtual San Francisco of origins and has no recollection of previous events, then he meets a stranger who we know is Trinity (Carrie-Ann Moss) and also a little dead and Thomas Anderson (Reeves) finds out again how much she is. deep the lair of the white rabbit. No Morpheus (Samuel Fishburne), but his young version played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Watchmen), Jessica Yu-Li Henwick arrives (Marvel’s Iron Fist, The Defenders And Luke Cage) and the Merovingian (Lambert Wilson) and Niobe (Jada Pinkett-Smith) return.

That’s all for now, we will keep you updated on any new arrivals at the cinema, enjoy.