The films coming to theaters in December 2021, from Spider-Man to Diabolik

It promises, and it could not be otherwise, a sparkling December for the cinematic releases in Italian cinemas, with the arrival at the cinema of long-awaited and long-postponed titles, ready to attract hordes of audiences on the occasion of the Christmas holidays. Like the latest Clint Eastwood, the melancholic Cry Macho – Homecoming – cross the border too with our review of Cry Macho – the tense thriller starring Liam Neeson The ice man – The ice road and the promising Don’t look up, with a supercast led by Leonardo DiCaprio.

Then comes the controversial and criticized House of Gucci by Ridley Scott and the spectacular musical-remake made in Spielberg, that is West Side Story, with two very different cinecomics ready to play the public favor: let’s talk about Diabolik with Luca Marinelli and, of course, the last episode dedicated to friendly neighborhood wall climbers Spider-Man: No way home.

Cry Macho – Homecoming (December 2)

Clint Eastwood plays Mike Milo, a former rodeo star and now a declining horse breeder. The man in 1979 accepted the assignment from a former boss to bring his son home from Mexico. Forced to embark on a journey along back roads on his way to Texas alongside his former godfather, Milo finds himself in the midst of an extremely arduous adventure and, now tired of it all, finds unexpected bonds as well as an incredible sense of redemption. .

Eastwood’s latest film, shot and starring at the ripe old age of ninety-one, is a painful ballad about old age, at times rhetorical but imbued with that typical ethic of his cinema: the cowboy par excellence is still with us!

The ice man – The ice road (2 December)

Liam Neeson plays the character of Mike McCann, a glacier driver who finds himself driving a rescue mission on a frozen ocean, after a diamond mine collapsed in northern Canada. To save the lives of the miners, trapped, the man will have to face the thawing of the waters and a terrible storm, but the group does not know that another threat lurks in the shadows, ready to hinder them …

Neeson, now action-hero par excellence, is at the center of this new genre production written and directed by Jonathan Hensleigh of The Punisher, which also sees in the cast the presence of Laurence Fishburne.

Don’t look up (December 8)

Astronomy graduate Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) and Professor Randall Mindy (Leonardo Dicaprio) make an extraordinary discovery: a comet orbiting within the solar system. The first problem is that it is on a collision course with Earth. And the other? This doesn’t seem to interest anyone. Apparently, alerting humanity to a threat the size of Mount Everest is an awkward event to deal with.

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall set out on a media tour that takes them from the office of the indifferent President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and his servile son and chief of staff Jason (Jonah Hill), to The Daily Rip station, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry). Six months after the impact of the comet, continuously manage the news and capture the attention of the public obsessed with social media before it’s too late turns out to be an incredibly comedic undertaking. What will make the whole world look up?

Spider-Man: No way home (December 15)

For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man The identity of our friendly neighborhood hero is revealed, placing his superhero responsibilities in conflict with his daily life and putting those he cares about most at risk. When she asks for Doctor Strange’s help to restore her secret, the spell opens a rift in their world, unleashing the most powerful enemies ever faced by a Spider-Man in any universe. Now Peter will have to overcome his greatest challenge, which will not only change his future forever, but also that of the Multiverse.

Surely the most anticipated cinecomic of the year and not only by Marvel fans, already able from trailers and indiscretions to generate endless discussions. Will the introduction of the Multiverse allow you to see all three cinematic Spider-Man at the same time on the big screen? We will find out in the hall!

Diabolik (December 16)

An elusive thief, a beautiful and mysterious woman, a stubborn police inspector: film adaptation of the comic of the same name created by Angela and Luciana Giussani, the second after the 1968 film of the same name directed by the great Mario Bava, Diabolik is written by Michelangelo La Neve and by the Manetti Bros., who signed the subject together with Mario Gomboli.

A highly anticipated live-action born from one of the most beloved and enduring comics in our country, which has thrilled generations after generations. One year after the official release failed, we will finally be able to see Luca Marinelli in the role of the infallible thief, with the splendid Miriam Leone as the inseparable Eva Kant.

House of Gucci (December 16)

House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family who founded the Italian high fashion house that became famous all over the world. The title recounts three generations of Gucci across as many decades. Power, creativity, ambition, betrayal, revenge and murder. All for the control of the maison that bore the name of their family.

While Gucci said they were disgusted and promised legal action, the new Ridley Scott movie is ready to invade the halls in time for the Christmas period. Of course, a story not really for the little ones the one told in this feature film, which boasts a cast of great occasions: Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jeremy Irons, Al Pacino and Jared Leto.

West Side Story (December 23)

Produced and directed by Spielberg from a screenplay signed by Tony Kushner, the film is based on the original 1957 musical that had already been transposed to the big screen by Jerome Robbins and Robert Wise in 1961, in what has become a true classic. Inspired by Romeo and Juliet, West Side Story tells the story of Tony and Maria, two guys who love each other despite being linked to two rival gangs.

Also in this case we had to wait a long time, but finally also the remake by Spielberg, already acclaimed by the first reactions of the critics, is ready to excite both new followers and fans of the origins, with a sublime mix of music and choreography capable of tickling all palates. In the role of the protagonists we find Rachel Zegler and Ansel Elgort. For us it’s a great movie and we tell you about it in our West Side Story review.

The other theatrical releases in December 2021

From 2 December another opportunity to dance is given by the release of another musical, Dear Evan Hansen, by the composers of La La Land, with the little ones they can have fun with Clifford: The big red dog – read our Clifford review here – e My amazing life as a dog, both starring man’s best friend. The same day the French comedy arrives in the hall The lady of the roses and the dramatic ones King Crab And Compartment No. 6, grand jury prize in Cannes.

7 is the turn of the Italian comedy I drop everything and open a Chiringuito and drama On the island of Bergman – in the footsteps of the great Swedish director – while the next day is the turn of the new film by Uberto Pasolini Nowhere Special – A love story. The intense also comes Towards the night, directed by Vincenzo Lauria. On the 13th two other local productions are released, the biographical one The De Filippo brothers and the dramatic Other fathers, with Alessandro Siani landing instead two days later with the fun Who framed Santa Claus?. On the same date we also report the last work of the Chinese master Zhang Yimou, that is One Second, and the bizarre Nimby – Not in my backyard.

On the 23rd two European comedies arrive, the French one The perfect speech and Spanish The perfect garment with Javier Bardem, the latest work by Paolo Genovese Super heroes and animated comedy Sing 2. On Christmas day he goes out instead 7 women and a mystery, an all-Italian remake of the classic by François Ozon. On the 30th, to conclude the current year, we find instead La Befana comes at night 2 – The origins, prequel starring Monica Bellucci and the historical drama Lost Illusions.