The film’s crew shirt features Andrew Garfield’s Spider-man

Spider-man No Way Home Andrew Garfield

Additional filming of Spider-man No Way Home and someone managed to immortalize a member of the film crew wearing the special production shirt. As many have noted, however, the spider-man on the t-shirt is not that of Tom Holland but that of Andrew Garfield from The Amazing Spider-man.

A new piece to the rumors of the different spider-man present in the film is therefore added to the list.

Recall that Spider-Man No Way Home will be released on December 17, 2021.

In the cast we will find Tom Holland, Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, Jamie Foxx (confirmed as Electro again) e Tony Revolori again directed by Jon Watts. Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige will produce the film.

See also

The details on the plot of the film are still shrouded in mystery but surely the plot will pick up from the plot twist seen in Spider-Man: Far From Home. The secret identity of Peter Parker has in fact been revealed to the world and he has been pointed out as the killer of Mysterio. According to some rumors, it therefore seems that we will see the long-awaited and hoped-for multiverses.