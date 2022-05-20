The films for which Tom Cruise is an icon of cinema

Chances are if there are Martians out there and we ask them for the name of a human that sounds familiar to them, they’ll say Tom Cruise. He has been the great star of Hollywood since the eighties and, close to his 59th birthday, his power is still valid.

At the Cannes Festival he has just presented Top Gun: Mavericka sequel to the one that premiered in 1986, when Tom was 24 years old and already announced that he wanted to conquer the world with films like the color of money.

Hyperactive and good-humored, an example of the successful man who correctly resists the weight of fame, Cruise has defended movie theaters against movies from the living room. There is no one more appropriate for this than him: he has spent his entire life making films that burst box offices, at the helm of the best directors of recent decades, without the distractions of series or commercials. It is worth reproducing what he said on receiving the palm d’or to the merit of his career at the Cannes Festival.

“We all have a dream and cinema is mine. I remember when I started in Taps, beyond honor and on the set of filming I saw myself in front of George C. Scott. He was General Patton. He wanted her to tell me everything. I wanted to see how he works and learn each of his secrets. Y What I really learned is that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life. I, who had not studied in any acting school, who had never thought about what to do with my life before, suddenly became aware that I would never again leave that state of excitement that the cinema gave me, “said Cruise.

Minority report

Minority reports

Spielberg summoned Tom Cruise for this futuristic drama, based on a Philip K. Dick novel, and the cocktail did not work out. This story of criminals who are caught before committing the crime thanks to the development of technology, swept theaters around the world in 2002 and grossed 358 million dollars.

rain man

rain man

Without a doubt, one of the best and most significant films by Tom Cruise, who reached total stardom at the hands of Dustin Hoffman, directed by Barry Levinson. It tells the story of a rich and selfish executive who has to taking care of his autistic brother, Has anyone on this planet seen it? It’s worth a review.

the color of money

the color of money

The question was: Will Tom Cruise endure the paul newman ice gaze and Scorsese’s sharp kid glove on directing? With this drama about a retired pool player, a sequel to the mythical the hustlerCruise proved that he could hold his own with the best.