The films not to be missed in October, November and December

OCTOBER

October will give us all kinds of emotions. Starting from October 14, the date on which two films will be released that could not be more different. The first is The Last Duel, (pen) last effort of Ridley Scott set in the Middle Ages and played by Ben Affleck, Matt Damon And Adam Driver.

From the same date you will find Venom: Carnage’s Fury, which he will see come back Tom Hardy in the role of the villain of Casa Marvel, flanked this time by Woody Harrelson in the crazy shoes of Carnage.

On 21 October we will then have the opportunity to prepare for the witches’ party with Halloween Kills: directed by David Gordon Green and starring stainless Jamie Lee Curtis is the second installment of the 2018 reboot / sequel that gave new life to the Michael Myers saga.

The month ends with a little gem of our house: Freaks Out, new film by Gabriele Mainetti (They called him Jeeg Robot) with Aurora Giovinazzo, Pietro Castellitto, Claudio Santamaria And Giorgio Tirabassi takes us back in time to the Second World War in the company of a traveling circus of characters with special powers. It will arrive in theaters on October 28th.

NOVEMBER

The richest month among those coming, however, is certainly that of November, which will also bring us some of the titles I look forward to the most.

We start on 3 with Eternals, the latest effort of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that suggests an authorial turn thanks to the direction of the Academy Award Chloé Zhao. In the cast Richard Madden, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington And Salma Hayek.

On November 4th, however, the film that stole my heart from the first trailers will arrive: Last night in Soho, that genius’s new film Edgar Wright (has anyone heard of the Cornetto Trilogy?) which promises suspense, thrills and twists. To give face to the protagonists are Anya Taylor-Joy (The chess queen), Thomasin McKranti (Jojo Rabbit) And Matt Smith (The Crown).

The other big hit of the month is without a doubt Ghostbusters: Legacy, the highly anticipated sequel to the Ghostbusters franchise. Directed by Jason Reitman, the film stars Paul Rudd And Finn Wolfhard but also promises appearances from the historical cast (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Sigourney Weaver, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts) and it really seems to have captured the spirit of Ghostbusters. To find out if it has hit the mark, we will have to wait until 11 November.

On the same date, for lovers of the elegant symmetries of the cinema of Wes Anderson the title to report is The French Dispatch. The latest effort by the Texan director promises to be a tribute to the world of journalism and boasts a cast of stars, among which we can remember Timothéè Chalamet, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Bill Murray and Owen Wilson.

DECEMBER

To conclude, in December there will be many interesting titles in the company of which we will be able to choose to celebrate a Christmas full of cinema. A choice could be Diabolik, film transposition of the famous thief created by the Giussani sisters. In the control room, another pair of brothers, i Manetti Bros., for a film starring Luca Marinelli, Miriam Leone and Valerio Mastandrea.

On the same date, two other films will be released which promise to be interesting. The first is House of Gucci, signature review Ridley Scott of one of the darkest events in fashion. To give face to the protagonists will be Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek And Al Pacino.

The West Side Story from Steven Spielberg, a musical that promises to be even more faithful to the original libretto than the 1961 film did with Natalie Wood.

Finally, to end the year with a flourish, on December 29 the arrival in Italy of The King’s Man – The origins, third chapter of the successful film saga inspired by the comics of Mark Millar. There is once again directing Matthew Vaughn and the protagonists are embodied by Ralph Fiennes, Daniel Bruhl And Djimon Hounsou.

