The films of Adam Sandler, a great actor only when he likes

How can it still make sense to talk about Adam Sandler?

In his huge film production, consisting of forty-five films, the really good ones are counted at the tip of the fingers, and the rest oscillate between the mediocre and the insignificant. The point is, it’s now in US theaters Uncut Gems (in Italy it will arrive in 2020), the new film by the Safdie brothers, and it seems that Sandler has done it again, that he has again unsheathed a very good test in the only context that seems to reward him: a dignified film not written by him, and so with a good script. And he seems to have done it so well, that he is regarded by many as a serious contender for the Oscar for Best Leading Actor.

We are facing an actor who for over thirty years has acted mostly in ugly and demeaning films, the first and only one to have won the Razzie for the worst actor and worst actress of the year (for the film Jack and Jill, where she also plays her twin sister, a film that also holds the record of all time: ten Razzies), the one that very often embodied the worst comedy possible. Yet his talent remains there, visible to all, floating and not sinking in the mud that he himself has created. How strange to speak of someone artistically alive and credible despite having done everything-but-absolutely-everything to not be.

This content is imported from YouTube. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

The Outline site, which usually expresses refined tastes, has recently dedicated a long profile to him, entitled Adam Sandler has always been a good actor. The piece also reports the opinion of the critic of New Yorker Richard Brody, one who is mainly interested in “high” cinema, who has written a book on Godard and who is preparing another on the Nouvelle Vague, but who expressed himself like this on Sandler: “He is a comedian who does not nothing; he is not a physical comedian, he does not tell jokes and he is not even a great imitator. Its comedy is in the times, in its infinitesimal moment of delay – and it is effective because those sob silences hide something more evil, bitter and ugly than words could express. […] But it is also about the power of his presence, simple and static, typical of movie stars, which is the very essence of the propensity that Sandler has as much for comedy as for drama ”.

On the other hand, great director-authors have also thought of Sandler, such as Noah Baumbach for The Meyerowitz Stories and especially Paul Thomas Anderson, who made him the star of Punch-Drunk Love (Drunk With Love the Italian title). Anderson came from Magnolia, a very long, complex and hyper-dramatic masterpiece, and when he announced that he was working on a love comedy starring Adam Sandler, the press laughed at him, partially incredulous. The result was probably Anderson’s most underrated film (with which, however, he won Best Director at Cannes) but above all a film in which Sandler entered the role simply perfectly, taking advantage of all the assists that Anderson had offered him. , and adding a personal touch, a physicality and an expressiveness that have made Barry a totally successful and unrepeatable character.

In Italy, we probably do not have full perception of what Adam Sandler means in the film market, how much he actually weighs at the box office, because, for example, the aforementioned Jack and Jill, defined by some as the Titanic of bad movies, grossed a good seventy million dollars. Netflix, after an initial agreement in 2015, has rushed to propose a renewal for four other films, because the numbers speak for themselves: the unwatchable The Ridiculous 6, in the first thirty days of broadcasting, it had been seen more times than any other film on the platform, and, as of April 2017, the number of hours of watching films with Adam Sandler exceeded half a billion, to say the least.

Loading... Advertisements

NBCGetty Images

In the article The Outline he wonders if, quite simply, Sandler can’t tell a good movie from a bad one. In reality, Sand Man has full perception of his career, and it seems to be fine with him, so much so that he jokes about it, “if I don’t win the Oscar, I’ll make another one (of a very bad film ed) on purpose, just to make you pay”, he recently declared, during the promotional interviews of the new film.

Uncut Gems, in his first weekend, he grossed $ 528,498, which, Milliard comments, is a trifle we shouldn’t even be talking about, especially since Sandler is involved, who is used to very different figures. In the judgment, however, it must be considered that the film was screened in only five cinemas across the country, and then the proceeds become a more significant 105,700 average dollars per screen. “If it gets a wider distribution… well, who knows? Perhaps, if the film is a success, Sandler will be able to embark on a second part of his career and show us the real actor he has always been ”.

This could be the only determining distinction, and that is that the critical success of the film is accompanied by the economic one, because by now we understand it, Adam Sandler does not want to lose his status as an actor-money-machine, and the the only dimension that good films can find in his career is a corollary to this postulate. If so, if a large audience chooses to pay to see a different Sandler, then who knows who doesn’t decide to make it a practice, otherwise let’s get ready for another twenty years of very bad films, for Adam Sandler it is not a problem.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io