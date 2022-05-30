The films of the saga with Daniel Craig ordered from worst to best

Agent 007 has had various interpreters over the years. Since his debut in dr no (1962), many actors have gone through the incarnation of the character created by Ian Fleming. Every delivery of james-bond it was adapted to the times and historical events, contributing to its plot different visions in the sagas: some of them stood out more for their espionage plot, others for the action, also for the comedy and visual effects. The last of them presents an important point that none knew how to have before: continuity.

The Daniel Craig’s saga is the only one that has a narrative continuity, and this makes it stand out from the rest.. This saga encompasses the characteristic points of the previous installments (action, espionage, mystery, visual effects) in only five films. Although several directors have taken the reins of the story, each one knew how to adapt to the general vision of the character.

Released between 2006 and 2021, in these films you can perceive the essence of the character over time and each one generates nostalgia in the oldest viewer while welcoming the newest. Next, we review the filmography of Daniel Craig as James Bond, ordered from worst to best.

5. Quantum of Solace

2008 – Dir: Marc Foster

The second installment of the franchise is located immediately after its predecessor Royal Casino (2006). Its strongest point is the realistic action that it shows throughout the entire footage: it is the film with the most action in the saga of Daniel Craig as 007. Although it has direct references to the installments of Sean Connery (Goldfinger1964), it is shown that its weakest point is its script, finished in the middle of filming.

4. No Time to Die

2021 – Dir: Cary Fukunaga

The latest and most recent installment of the franchise is perhaps also the most controversial for 007 fans due to its somewhat rushed ending, and with a very overshadowed villain with little on-screen participation. He had quite a few delays with his release date and filming days due to the pandemic, but he managed to give the character some important closure. It continues with a firm story -which starts from its previous installment-, memorable action sequences, inclusion and reunions of characters from previous films. Its opening sequence, characteristic of all Bond films, leaves the viewer breathless and stands out for having the longest duration in the character’s history.

3.Spectre

2015 – Dir: Sam Mendes

The twenty-fourth 007 film features perhaps the most iconic antagonist in James Bond history: Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz), a known enemy of the agent. The chemistry between Craig and Waltz is palpable – each approaches his character in their own unique way – as is Léa Seydoux as the new and permanent “Bond girl”. The strong point of the film is given in the story, by answering all the questions that were generated in previous installments.

2.Casino Royale

2006 – Dir: Martin Campbell

Questioned and even rejected by fans before its premiere, Daniel Craig was able to demonstrate in his debut as James Bond that he has everything necessary to play the character. At the beginning of a new 007 we see the agent battling his self-centeredness and guilt, betting his life and the future of MI6 in a long game of poker. The film’s cast approaches the characters in unique ways: Judi Dench, Jeffrey Wright, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen and Jesper Christensen, who will join us as Bond needs them throughout the saga. This is the first film that made a difference with previous installments by using stunt doubles in action scenes with great visual impact and fewer visual effects, a method that would continue to be used throughout the franchise.

1.Skyfall

2012 – Dir: Sam Mendes

The indisputable summit of the character. The writers knew how to learn from their predecessor Quantum of Solace (2006), and delivered a cinematographic work in all its splendor. The encounter with a former agent capable of destroying everything, including MI6, forces Bond to return to his origins and rethink if he can continue being 007. Beginning with the death and resurrection of the character, Sam Mendes took the reins of the film, accompanied by a incredible visual approach. The direction of photography by Roger Deakins is the true protagonist of the film, giving admirable visual pieces and a careful treatment of color. Undoubtedly the best installment of the Craig saga, who knew how to leave the character’s rod at the top.