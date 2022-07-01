The films of the Spiderman saga arrive at Disney Plus +

Whenever we talk about science fiction we think of apocalyptic stories full of special effects that seem made for a very specific audience, but superhero movies have revolutionized the genre, making it something much more accessible and popular for any type of audience. To a large extent, this is due to Marvel’s work in this sector, which has managed to conquer several generations by making this type of cinema a satisfying experience for a wider audience.

One of the most powerful supports for the success of this new way of conceiving science fiction lies in the fan phenomenon. The fact of being able to build a story about a hero that has a certain continuity over time has been one of the keys best exploited by Marvel, which started this journey in 2008 with the premiere of Hombre de Hierro. However, a few years before, there was already a comic character that made the leap to the screen to conquer the public, the friend and neighbor spider-man. Since 2002 we have seen three great Hollywood actors embody the character, Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland and, although we all know that in Spider-Man: No Way Home there is a comical encounter between them, until we can see the last adventure of Spidey for free in streaming, Disney Plus + has achieved that the three versions of the character are on a single platform.





Spiderman: when can you see all the movies of the superhero of Queens on Disney Plus +

The Peter Parker story has proven to be engaging with audiences in at least three different times during the 21st century. With a display of special effects that fans are passionate about, we have seen up to three Spider-Men jump from building to building in New York (a few more if we count the animated ones that appear in Spider-Man: A new universe). That is why Disney Plus + invites us to enjoy all of them in a single catalog. As of Friday, July 1, (almost) every movie in the universe spider-man are available on the platform.





We first met Peter Parker played by Tobey Maguirein Spiderman 1 (2002), Spiderman two (2004) and Spiderman 3 (2007), with Kirsten Dunst as Mary Jane. She later she took the baton Andrew Garfield, this time with Emma Stone as Gwen Stacy, a slight change in the love interest of the hero of Queens. His movies the Amazing Spiderman (2012) and The Amazing Spiderman 2 (2014) were considered a freer adaptation of the comics.

For the latest version, it was decided to go beyond the problems and adolescent essence of the character with greater realism, choosing a younger actor. Thus, and already directly associated with the rest of the Marvel universe, came the trilogy of Tom Holland and their participation in the saga avengers. In this way we have enjoyed his performance in some more movies in addition to the three exclusive ones of his character: Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) and Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). The most controversial case has been that of the latter, since the release of this film coincided with the end of the agreement between Sony, owner of the film rights of the teenage hero, and Marvel. Despite the fact that in terms of its theatrical release the collaboration did continue, it was not so clear that the film would be offered on Disney + and, for the moment, it is the only film in the universe spider-man that will not be on the platform.

But, to compensate, Disney Plus + has provided an extra gift for its subscribers. The premiere of the entire saga in its catalog also includes the film Venom. Although the film starring Tom Hardy works independently, true fans of the comics will recognize the symbiote in Spider-Man 3when the protagonist ends up becoming a dark version of the hero.

