The films of the week in the cinemas of Trentino – Culture and Shows

TRENTO. End of the year with mandatory masks but only FFP2 and of course a reinforced Green Pass but cinemas open in the province: specifically, six appointments will be reserved for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Already blockbuster in the first weekend of its release in theaters, the film by Jon Watts, the latest chapter in the saga of the Spider-Man, starring Tom Holland, is scheduled in Lavis on Monday 27 December at 9 pm, in Mezzolombardo on Tuesday 28 December at 9 pm. , to then land in 2022 with the appointments on Saturday 1 January at 9 pm, again in Lavis and simultaneously in Riva Del Garda, and on Sunday 2 January, in Cembra at 4.30 pm and Predazzo at 9 pm.

Six other screenings included in the week’s schedule will instead be dedicated to Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”. Appointment on Monday 27 December at 9pm in Predazzo and Coredo, Tuesday 28 December at 9pm in Riva Del Garda, Saturday 1 January at 8.45pm in Grigno and Coredo and finally Sunday 2 January at 9pm in Lavis.

The Manetti Bros film dedicated to the homonymous and iconic 1960s comic, “Diabolik”, will be visible on the big screen on Monday 27 and Wednesday 29 December at 9pm in Mezzolombardo and Thursday 30 December, again at 9pm, in Coredo.

The genre dedicated to auteur films will continue with Clint Eastwood’s “Cry Macho – Homecoming”, Monday 27 December at 9 pm in Riva Del Garda, Wednesday 29 December at 9 pm in Lavis, Thursday 30 December at 8.45 pm in Grigno and Saturday 1 January 2022 at 8.30 pm in Cembra.

There will be afternoon entertainment and fun for boys and girls, with the musical numbers of “Sing 2”. The adventures of the koala Buster Moon and his friends await the small audience on Tuesday 28 at 16.30 in Lavis, where they will return on Sunday 2 at the same time while on Thursday 30 and Sunday 2 at 17 they will be in Riva del Garda and also on Sunday 2 at 17 in Predaia .

Ridley Scott will accompany in the history of fashion with a cast of big names ranging from Lady Gaga to Al Pacino, passing through Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. ” House of Gucci ”will be visible in three events, all at 9 pm, in Riva Del Garda, Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 December and in Mezzolombardo on Sunday 2 January.

“Superheroes” will be visible on Thursday 30 at 20.30 in Cembra Lisignago, while Me against you will open the 2022 for boys and girls on Sunday 2 January, with “Me against you – lost in time”, in two programs

in the afternoon, at 4 pm, in Grigno and Mezzolombardo and one evening, at 8 pm, in Riva del Garda. All information on the Trentino Theater Coordination website www.trentinospettacoli.it. CL