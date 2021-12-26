The films of the week in Trentino

West Side Story by Spilberg in Predazzo, Diabolik by Lana Wachowski in Mezzolombardo, Spider-Man by Jon Watts in Lavis





The last week of this 2021 for cinema in the Trentino municipalities: the programming of the cinemas, created in collaboration with the Trentino Theater Coordination, is preparing to enter 2022 with 8 titles distributed in 31 screenings throughout the territory.

Six appointments will be reserved for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Already a blockbuster in the first weekend of its theatrical release, Jon Watts’ film, the latest chapter in the Spider-Man saga, starring Tom Holland, is scheduled in Lavis on Monday 27 December at 9.00 pm, in Mezzolombardo on Tuesday 28 December at 9.00 pm, to then arrive at 2022 with the appointments on Saturday 1 January at 21.00, again in Lavis and simultaneously in Riva Del Garda, and Sunday 2 January, in Cembra at 16.30 and Predazzo at 21.00.

Six other screenings included in the week’s schedule will instead be dedicated to Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story”.

Appointment on Monday 27 December at 9.00 pm in Predazzo and Coredo, Tuesday 28 December at 9.00 pm in Riva Del Garda, Saturday 1 January at 8.45 pm in Grigno and Coredo and finally Sunday 2 January at 9.00 pm in Lavis.

The Manetti Bros film dedicated to the eponymous and iconic 1960s comic, Diabolik, will be visible on the big screen on Monday 27 and Wednesday 29 December at 9.00 pm in Mezzolombardo and Thursday 30 December, again at 9.00 pm, in Coredo.

The genre dedicated to auteur films will continue with Cry Macho – Homecoming of Clint Eastwood, Monday 27 December at 21.00 in Riva Del Garda, Wednesday 29 December at 21.00 in Lavis, Thursday 30 December at 20.45 in Grigno and Saturday 1 January 2022 at 20.30 in Cembra.

There will be afternoon animation and fun for boys and girls, with the musical numbers of Sing 2.

The adventures of the koala Buster Moon and his friends await the small audience on Tuesday 28 at 16.30 in Lavis, where they will return on Sunday 2 at the same time while on Thursday 30 and Sunday 2 at 17.00 they will be in Riva Del Garda and always on Sunday 2 at 17.00 in Predaia .

Ridley Scott will accompany us in the history of fashion with a cast of big names ranging from Lady Gaga to Al Pacino, passing through Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons. House of Gucci will be visible in three events, all at 9.00 pm, in Riva Del Garda on Wednesday 29 and Thursday 30 December and in Mezzolombardo on Sunday 2 January.

Superheroes will be visible on Thursday 30 at 20.30 in Cembra Lisignago, while the Me against you will open the 2022 for boys and girls on Sunday 2 January 2022, with Me against you – lost in time, in two afternoon programs, at 16.00, in Grigno and Mezzolombardo, and an evening one, at 8.00 pm, in Riva Del Garda.

All information on the Trentino Theater Coordination website www.trentinospettacoli.it.

