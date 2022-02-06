The films on TV this evening, Sunday 6th February

A varied program tonight, including arthouse films, Italian comedy and great blockbusters. Let’s find out in detail.

Rampage

21:20 hours on Italy 1

USA, 2018 – Director: Brad Peyton – Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Åkerman, Joe Manganiello, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton, Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Davis Okoye is an ape expert who has a grumpy temper with other humans, so much so that his best friend is a gorilla, George, who has grown up since he was born. One day the animal is the victim of a genetic experiment that transforms it into a gigantic and aggressive creature, such as to threaten the city. Other species have also undergone the same treatment and the entire nation is at risk. Davis will have to join forces with Kate Caldwell, a genetic engineer, to end the threat before it’s too late.

A day of ordinary madness

9.20 pm on Rai 4

USA, 1993 – Director: Joel Schumacher – Cast: Michael Douglas, Robert Duvall, Barbara Hershey, Tuesday Weld, Rachel Ticotin, Frederic Forrest

Los Angeles, summer 1992, scorching heat. Bill gets stuck with the car in a traffic jam, gets out, closes it and “goes home” with a forty-kilometer walk that turns into a violent odyssey. To that of Bill is matched by the parallel story of a policeman on his last day on duty. It is he who senses the path of blood and violence that Bill traces through the city. He will be the one to stop him.

Fight Club

11.20 pm on Rai 4

USA, 1999 – Director: David Fincher – Cast: Edward Norton, Brad Pitt, Helena Bonham Carter, Meat Loaf, Jared Leto, Zach Grenier

A thirty-year-old man is impatient with everything and can no longer sleep at night. Looking for somewhere to release his anxiety, he starts attending those courses where groups of seriously ill people gather and confess their respective situations to others. While he indulges in emotion and tears at what he sees, the man first meets Marla Singer and then Tyler Durden. She is a girl herself adrift, incapable of choices or decisions; he is a determined and vigorous type with a precise idea in mind. Tyler blows up the man’s apartment and the two move in together in a dilapidated house. Determined to involve him in his project, Tyler takes him into a ‘Fight Club’, an underground room where people meet to fight each other and in this way feel alive again …

The haunted house

9.10 pm on Cine 34

Italy, 1982 – Director: Bruno Corbucci – Cast: Renato Pozzetto, Gloria Guida, Lia Zoppelli, Yorgo Voyagis

Towards the year one thousand two lovers are surprised while they consume their illicit love and for this they are transformed into statues of salt. The curse will end only if, a thousand years later, two lovers are in the same place to spend their first night of passion. Nowadays Giorgio is a shy banker who has been looking for a long time to find the right home to finally get married with the beautiful Candida. A series of bizarre situations will take place in the new house …

The Danish Girl

9.00 pm on Iris

USA, 2015 – Director: Tom Hooper – Cast: Alicia Vikander, Eddie Redmayne, Tusse Silberg, Adrian Schiller, Amber Heard, Emerald Fennell

Copenhagen, early 1920s. Danish artist Gerda Wegener paints a portrait of her husband Einar dressed as a woman. The painting achieved great popularity and Einar began to permanently maintain a feminine appearance, changing her name to Lili Elbe. Driven by feminist ideals and supported by his wife, Elbe attempts to perform the first sex change surgery from man to woman. The surgery will have major repercussions on her marriage and her identity.

How to kill the boss … and live happily

21:10 on Twenty Seven (27)

USA, 2011 – Director: Seth Gordon – Cast: Jennifer Aniston, Jason Bateman, Charlie Day, Jason Sudeikis, Colin Farrell, Jamie Foxx

Nick, Dale and Kurt are three friends in their thirties linked by a common aversion to their respective bosses. Nick works in a financial company accumulating extraordinary and continuous humiliations to get a promotion that his treacherous administrator ends up reserving for himself. Dale is the hygienist assistant of an erotomaniac dentist, obsessed with the idea of ​​sexually harassing her subordinate while patients are sedated. Kurt is instead the accountant of a chemical company in adoration of his old boss, until one day he dies leaving the presidency to the slimy cocaine addict son who hates Kurt and tries to exploit the company only to organize parties and accumulate capital to spend on vice of dubious taste. One evening, during a chat in a pub, fomented by a few too many drinks, an idea comes up: why not kill your bosses?