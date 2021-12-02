The films out in cinemas, in cinemas from 2 December – Ravenna24ore.it

From an Italian comedy to the return of Harry Potter, up to some drama and an action film, there are many new things to come

“When films are completed and seen by people, they take on a life of their own”, so the director Paolo Virzì expressed his point of view on films in an interview. In fact, in 2019 (the year before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic), the Italians who went to the room were 97,586,858, earning € 635,449,774 at the box office; a sign that this “tradition” has not been lost, but rather seems to have a bright future ahead of it. For this reason, we offer you a review of seven films that will be released in the cinemas of the Belpaese on Thursday 2 December:

I RELEASE EVERYTHING AND OPEN A CHIRINGUITO

comedy

L’Imbruttito runs a multinational company and lives a monotonous life in Milan. After falling into depression for a missed deal, the Imbruttito is persuaded by Brera, an old friend, who offers him the purchase of a chiringuito in Sardinia. The deal is done and, despite the skepticism of the family, the Milanese arrives on the island. Here, however, the dream turns into a nightmare: the chiringuito is in a remote area, and the inhabitants of the town are averse to any novelty. Directed by Pietro Belfiore, Davide Bonacina, Andrea Fadenti, Andrea Mazzarella and Davide Rossi; with Germano Lanzoni, Paolo Calabresi and Claudio Bisio

NOWHERE SPECIAL – A LOVE STORY

dramatic

John, a kind and silent type, has only a few months left to live, suffering from an incurable disease. Not having a family, in the time he has left, he has to look for a new family for his four-year-old son Michael; since his mother left them soon after he was born. While they “select” and visit the couples available for adoption, the two spend their day together, making every gesture precious. Directed by Uberto Pasolini; with James Norton, Daniel Lamont and Eileen O’Higgin

HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER’S STONE

fantastic

Harry Potter, after the death of his parents, both wizards, lives with his uncles and his cousin, who do not love him at all. Almost eleven, he is “hated” for some of his “magical” abilities, starting to receive letters, always seized, brought by owls. Hagrid will be needed who, by personally delivering the mail, will make him discover that he has been admitted to the “School of Witchcraft and Wizardry” at Hogwarts. Here he will realize that he has natural magical gifts. Directed by Chris Columbus; with Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson

TOWARDS THE NIGHT

dramatic

Maryam, an Iranian girl, is shooting a documentary in Rome about Anna, a homeless man who struck her for his way of speaking and for the elegance of his manners. After the film’s producer introduces her to Hesam, an Iranian boy, the two first work together and then fall in love, starting to live together. Although they are two souls who have found and sought each other, the sense of belonging becomes an uncomfortable border and, perhaps, only Anna can help the two boys. Directed by Vincenzo Lauria; with Duné Medros, Paola Toscano and Alireza Garshasb

THE ICE MAN – THE ICE ROAD

action

After the collapse of a diamond mine in northern Canada, a driver sets off on a seemingly impossible rescue mission on a frozen ocean. In this action thriller, the tension is genuine tension; with the protagonist who, when he realizes that he has been duped, explodes with anger. From then on, there will be no ice fracture, avalanche or shooting to stop it; despite his age and a dip in the water from immediate hypothermia. Driving huge trucks across glaciers isn’t easy at all, which is why the techniques used to overcome this feat are unusual. Directed by Jonathan Henseligh; with Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne and Marcus Thomas

THE LADY OF THE ROSES

comedy

Eve, owner of a company, is going through a difficult period due to the crisis that hit her business, in a world characterized by contemporary business. To revive the fortunes come three rather bizarre characters, with a crazy plan in mind. In between, an unlikely friendship between a somewhat stubborn lady and the turbulent youth led by a reckless criminal, whose parents have broken his heart. This film is an ode to ancient ways, to the beauty of everyday life to be sought through slowness. This vintage style, affected but actually sincere, manages to combine comedy tones and refined sentimentality; not inserting neither malice nor pretension. Directed by Pierre Pinaud; with Catherine Frot, Melan Omerta and Fatsah Bouyahme