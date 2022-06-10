The films that are added to the Mar del Plata movie billboard

“Sinister Twin” and “Everything everywhere at the same time” can already be seen starting this week.

This Thursday and like every week the Mar del Plata commercial cinema billboard is renewed with two premieres. “Sinister Twin” and “Everything everywhere at the same time” are the films that are added to the current programming.

The $600 tickets or with discounts they can be obtained through the online sales system or at the ticket offices of each room. In turn, it is important to remember that advance tickets to see “Lightyear” are on sale.

The Mar del Plata movie billboard proposes two films where tension and action are latent. On the one hand, “Sinister Twin” tells the story of a mother who will face the supernatural forces that are trying to take over her son, a supernatural and psychological horror thriller. On the other hand, science fiction, adventure and comedy intermingle with “Everything everywhere at the same time”, where a Chinese immigrant will have to save the world by exploring different universes.

These premieres of cinema in Mar del Plata They are added to the billboard that has titles such as “Sonic 2 the movie”, “Dr Strange in the multiverse of madness”, “Jurassic World: dominion”, “Top Gun: Maverick” and “In the crosshairs”.

SINISTER TWIN

(Duration: 109 minutes| Finland| Horror)

Synopsis: After a tragic accident claims the life of one of her twins, Rachel and her husband Anthony move halfway across the world with their surviving son and hopes of building a new life. What begins as a time of healing in the quiet Scandinavian countryside soon takes an ominous turn as Rachel begins to unravel the tortuous truth about her son and confronts the malicious forces trying to take him over.

Interpreters: Teresa Palmer, Steven Cree, Barbara Marten

Address: Taneli Mustenen

Projections:

Ambassador:

Every day (Spanish): 22:40

Aldrey Walk:

-Every day (subtitled): 23:00

EVERYTHING EVERYWHERE AT THE SAME TIME

(Duration: 139 minutes | United States | Action)

Synopsis: It centers on the life of Evelyn Wang as she struggles to keep her business afloat, check her taxes on Deirdre Beaubeirdra, a ruthless auditor, and maintain good relationships with her loved ones. Along the way, Evelyn will discover that she has the power to travel through multiple universes, which leads her on an exotic, fun and thoughtful adventure within the amazing and mysterious multiverse in which we live and don’t know it.

Interpreters: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Address: Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

Projections: