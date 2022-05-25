The films that itch to win the Cannes Palme d’Or

“EO”

As in everything, also in Cannes there are bets, opinions, tastes that try to impose themselves on others, “criticisms”, comments, chronicles, affinities and rejections, temporary or long-range infatuations, that of what they live the more than 4,000 press accredited that there is in the Festival and transit from one to another, from 8 in the morning until 12 at night the rooms of the Palais and adjacency.

Two magazines, one American, Screenand another French, Le Film Francaisthey make their own dicks, they summon journalists from certain media and ask them for their ratings of the films that compete for the Palme d’Or.

Thus, as in opinion polls, an attempt is made to generate a certain climate, favorites are chosen or positioned. But, just like in the polls, all that evaporates later with the sovereign decision, in Cannes not of the people, but of the jury, which this year chaired by French actor Vincent Lindon and that also includes the Swedish actress Noomi Rapacethe American director Jeff Nicholsthe French director Ladj Lybritish actress rebecca hallthe indian interpreter Deepika PadukoneItalian actress and director Jasmine TrincaNorwegian screenwriter and director Joachim Trier and the Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi.

Place your bets

“Armageddon Time”

Today, After eight days of festival and seven of screenings for the Palme d’Or and when Thursday and Friday remain, since the prizes are awarded on Saturday, in The French Filmwhich summons 15 French critics, from media such as Inrokuptibles, Cahiers du Cinema, Premiere and Le Parisien, they bite into a point “EO”an interesting film about a donkey that travels through Europe, by Pole Jerzy Skolimowski; “Armageddon Time”, autobiographical account by New York filmmaker James Gray about a moment in his adolescence; Y “Decision to Leave”police noir, romantic and elegant South Korean Park Chan-Wook.

In the case of Screenwhich follows the ratings of The Guardian (UK), Los Angeles Times (USA), The Paper (China), Die Zeit (Germany), Le Monde (France), and Screen International itself, out of 10 media, wins by several bodies “Decision to Leave”, with an average of 3.2 out of 4 maximum possible points; followed by “Armageddon Time” 2.8 and “EO” 2.7 and, further back, “Crimes of the Future”, by Canadian David Cronenberg; “RMN”, by the Romanian Cristian Mungiu and “Triangle of Sadness”, by the Swedish Ruben Ostlund, all three with 2.5.

“Decision to leave”

The movies of May 25

This Wednesday two films were seen in competition that hardly move the ammeter, the French “Stars at Noon”by Claire Denis, who takes a somewhat prosaic trip through a Central America with a decadent scenic setting where there are bad soldiers, CIA agents, escapes, dangers, some poorly spoken Spanish and English.

A girl who is supposed to be a journalist but who does not know what she is investigating and at the same time stays afloat as a lover and a prostitute (Margaret Qualley), falls in love with a British man (Joe Alwyn) who could be an oil businessman or secret agent and They find themselves involved in a chase from which they must escape between a besieged Nicaragua and a Costa Rica full of jeeps with soldiers with long weapons.

Also in competition appeared the Iranian “Leila’s Brothers”by Saeed Rostauyi, which against the background of a patriarchal succession of an extensive nucleus of cousins, uncles, and grandparents, focuses on one of the families (father, mother, sister, and four brothers) to talk about their lost opportunities, the greed, poverty and the power and desire for money.