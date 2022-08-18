The films that will take you to the cinema next season

After a summer of lighter releases aimed at family consumption, with blockbusters such as Father there is only one 3, Thor: Love and thunder, Minions; Gru’s origin either bullet trainthe next autumn-winter season is coming up full of titles that will make people talk and that aspire to liven up theaters between now and the end of the year: from the long-awaited sequels Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a Avatar: The Water Sensepassing through the inexhaustible terror of Halloween: The EndSteven Spielberg’s new projects (The fabelmans) and David O. Russell (amsterdam) to a succulent poster of Spanish films that aim for the highest: The maternal, As bestas, Model 77, Wild sunflowers… A varied offer for all types of audiences, of which we highlight 20 productions.

Model 77

After surprising with the minimal island Y the man of the thousand facesAlberto Rodríguez returns to the ring with Modelo 77, a drama starring Javier Gutiérrez and Miguel Herrán in the shoes of two inmates from Barcelona’s Modelo prison who are part of the vindictive group of COPEL social prisoners in 1977. The film opens on the 23 September in theaters, but a week before it will open the 70th edition of the San Sebastián festival out of competition.

Do not worry dear

Actress Olivia Wilde, who successfully made her directorial debut with the comedy super nerds (2019), gets back behind the camera in this psychological thriller set in the 1950s in which Florence Pugh plays a housewife who discovers a disturbing truth. And it is that Harry Styles, Wilde’s real life partner, acts as a husband who works for a company with too many secrets.

crimes of the future

Another film that lands on the billboard on September 23 is the new work by the always inquiring David Cronenberg. The Canadian offers us a dystopia around a synthetic world where the human being has stopped feeling pain and where surgery has become the new sex. Viggo Mortensen, Léa Seydoux and Kristen Stewart lead the cast of a very disturbing story that failed to shock its way through Cannes.

The protagonists of ‘Crimes of the future’

in the margins

Juan Diego Botto relies on two acting stars like Luis Tosar and Penélope Cruz to direct his first feature film, focused on exploring the effect that a situation of economic stress has on personal relationships and how affection and solidarity can be a driving force to get ahead. It will have a preview at the Venice festival and will participate in the Perlak section of the San Sebastian festival before hitting theaters on September 30.

Penelope Cruz in the movie brunette films

The crooked lines of God

Also in the Perlak section as the closing film will be Oriol Paulo’s adaptation of the prestigious homonymous novel written by Torcuato Luca de Tena in 1979. Bárbara Lennie plays Alice Gould, the protagonist of the story who is admitted to a psychiatric hospital to continue the lead in a homicide case he’s working on. It will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the upcoming festival season.

wild sunflowers

Another Spanish film that is making a big splash this season is this drama by Jaime Rosales that will compete in the official section of the San Sebastián festival and will be seen in theaters from October 14. Anna Castillo plays Júlia, a 22-year-old mother of two who falls in love with Óscar, a troubled boy. As they spend time together, she will question if the young man is the person she really needs by her side, which will lead her to start a personal journey in search of her happiness and that of her family.

final halloween

On October 14, the latest proposal of one of the longest-running and bloodthirsty sagas of terror also arrives. Will Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) finally put an end to evil Michael Myers?

the king woman

That same day Viola Davis will take to the big screen to become Nanisca, a general who leads an army of women and prepares them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life and freedom. Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the film is inspired by true events that took place in the Kingdom of Dahomey, one of the most powerful states in Africa in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Black Adam

The Catalan based in the United States Jaume Collet-Serra is placed at the controls of this story about the supervillain created in 1945 by Otto Binder and CC Beck for DC Comics, who is brought to life by Dwayne Johnson freed from his earthly grave and ready to unleash his form of justice in the modern world.

one year one night

Isaki Lacuesta had a great reception at the last Berlinale with this film that recreates the terrorist attack on the Bataclan theater in Paris through a couple -Nahuel Pérez Biscayart and Noémie Merlant- who survive the attack and who after the experience will never be the same.

film frame

amsterdam

Despite the despotic attitude that David O. Russell maintains on his shoots and after being accused of sexual harassment by his niece, the big stars still want to work with the director of The good side of things. With a spectacular cast that includes Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, Robert de Niro, Rami Malek or Anya Taylor-Joy, amsterdam mixes reality and fiction when narrating a romantic epic about three friends involved in one of the most shocking secret plots in the history of the United States.

Christian Bale, Margot Robbie and John David Washington

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Four years after the dazzling phenomenon of Black PantherRyan Coogler once again takes the helm of a long-awaited sequel, the last film of Marvel’s Phase 4, in which Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020, will be missed. Letitia Wright and Martin Freeman lead this story which arrives on November 11 accompanied by Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o and Angela Bassett.

as bestas

The Galician rural thriller by Rodrigo Sorogoyen is destined to be one of the great surprises this year after standing out in its world premiere in the Cannes Premières section of the prestigious French competition. A story of revenge cooked with elements of suspense and with a superb Luis Zahera.

the motherly

Pilar Palomero returns to look at adolescence in her second feature film after sweeping the girls. It is a story that revolves around a minor who becomes pregnant and with whom she will compete for the Golden Shell at the San Sebastian festival.

The Fabelmans

A year after recreating his own version of the musical West Side Story, Steven Spielberg wants to amaze the public with a semi-autobiographical film about his childhood that will have its world premiere at the Toronto festival before arriving in Spain on November 25. The cast includes Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen and Judd Hirsch.

Michelle Williams and Seth Rogen on the set of ‘The Fabelmans’ CLTN

stories not to tell

Cesc Gay will also bring his new work to Toronto, five stories with an acid and compassionate look at the inability to govern our own emotions. A comedy that will then go to San Sebastián and to cinemas on November 25, bringing together, among others, Antonio De la Torre, Maribel Verdú, Jose Coronado, Quim Gutiérrez, Anna Castillo, Javier Rey, Verónica Echegui and Alex Brendemühl.

Venus

Jaume Balagueró, who last year premiered the action thriller Way Down, returns to his favorite genre to conjure cosmic terror inside a building on the outskirts of Madrid with Ester Expósito as the protagonist. His debut will be in Toronto. It can be seen in commercial cinemas on December 2.

The menu

That same date is the one chosen to taste the unique culinary experience -with a surprise result- that chef Ralph Fiennes offers to a couple in love with the faces of Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult.

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy in ‘The Menu’

suro

Mikel Gurrea makes his feature film debut directly for the Zinemaldia Golden Shell directing Vicky Luengo and Pol López in a story about a couple who intend to start a new life in the cork oak forests. Will the relationship be so idyllic in that place?

Pol López and Vicky Luengo in ‘Suro’

Avatar: The Water Sense

Thirteen years it has taken James Cameron to return to the fantastic universe of Pandora. And we already know that there are three other sequels planned on the horizon. The Canadian has in mind to shake up the box office again with his science fiction epic, this time around the Sully family (Jake, Neytiri and his children) along with the importance of the oceans.