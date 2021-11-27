The films to see at the cinema on the weekend of 11 and 12 September

Not only Shang-Chi, Like a cat on the ring road 2 or Fast and Furious 9. New weekend coming and the usual batch of news for the cinemas of Italy, including arthouse films coming from the Venice International Film Festival, thrillers and animated feature films.

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” surprises the new Marvel movie

Here I am laughing by Mario Martone

Here I laugh Mario Martone’s Io, in the running for the Golden Lion at the Lido, sees Toni Servillo in the clothes of the great comedian Eduardo Scarpetta, king of the box office of the early 1900s, in the Naples of the Belle Époque where theaters and cinema shine. Of humble origins, Scarpetta has established himself thanks to his comedies and the mask of Felice Sciosciammocca who has supplanted Pulcinella in the heart of the Neapolitan public. The theater is his life and his entire family nucleus gravitates around the theater, made up of wives, companions, lovers, legitimate and illegitimate children including Titina, Eduardo and Peppino De Filippo. At the height of his success Scarpetta allows himself what will prove to be a dangerous gamble. He decides to make the parody of The Daughter of Iorio, a tragedy by the greatest Italian poet of the time, Gabriele D’Annunzio. On the evening of the debut in the theater an uproar breaks out: the comedy is interrupted by screams, whistles and insults raised by the poets and playwrights of the new generation who cry out to scandal and Scarpetta ends up being denounced for plagiarism by D’Annunzio himself. Thus begins the first historic lawsuit on copyright in Italy. The years of the trial will be exhausting for him and for the whole family, so much so that the delicate balance that held her together seems on the verge of dissolving. Everything in Scarpetta’s life seems to be shattered, but with a great actor’s number he will be able to challenge the fate that wanted him lost and will win his last game.

Mario Martone’s “Qui rido io” is a prolix and chaotic eulogy of parody

Around the World in 80 Days by Samuel Tourneux

For the little ones comes to the cinema Around the World in 80 Days by Jules Verne, here in an animated version with Samuel Tourneux directing and a delightful little monkey protagonist.

Tom McCarthy’s Stillwater Girl

Presented at the last Cannes Film Festival, it is released in theaters The Stillwater Girl by Tom McCarthy, director of the award-winning The Spotlight Case. Starring Matt Damon, in the role of an oil industry worker who leaves Oklahoma for Marseille to visit his daughter, who ended up in jail for a crime he claims not to have committed. Tested by language barriers, cultural differences and a complex legal system, Bill makes the battle for his daughter’s freedom his mission.

Beast by Michael Pearce

For thriller lovers, watch out for Beast by Michael Pearce, a film that tells of the fatal attraction between two complicated and fragile souls. Set on the island of Jersey, where locals are distraught over the brutal murders committed by a serial killer, is the portrait of a young 27-year-old woman, Moll (Jessie Buckley) trying to free herself from a suffocating family and a typically island conservative community. The meeting with Pascal (Johnny Flynn) that she falls in love with, pushes her to free herself from the chains that keep her tied to her family….