The films to see in cinemas in January 2022, from Matrix to Scream

After a crackling December to say the least and having therefore indigestion not only of food but also of films, here is also the new year starts on the right foot for Italian cinemas, given the arrival in the hall in January of highly anticipated titles and for all palates. It starts immediately with a bang given the exit, the first of the year, of the new chapter of the Matrix – a complicated sequel Matrix Ressurrections – with Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, and only a few days later it’s another saga with the prequel The King’s Man – The origins.

Still old glories with the return of Scream and its historical protagonists, and then two highly anticipated author titles: we are talking about Spencer, Kristen Stewart’s fragile Lady D, and Guillermo del Toro’s new work, that is the neo-noir The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley. But as you can see, many other interesting titles await us, and if a good morning starts in the morning, 2022 promises to be a harbinger of great cinephile emotions.

Matrix: Resurrections (January 1)

From visionary director Lana Wachowski he arrives Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth installment in the groundbreaking franchise that has redefined a genre. The new title reunites again stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles that made Neo and Trinity famous. You return to the world of Matrix with a fascinating but controversial film, capable of breaking the audience like never before.

The mythology of the original is reshaped in favor of an atypical evolution rich in sub-texts, which reflects not only on the current state of cinema compared to that of the beginning of the millennium but also on gender identity, with the change of sex by the Wachowskis which has greatly influenced the turning points of the screenplay. A script full of ambition and action, capable of opening the doors to further chapters of an iconic saga.

The King’s Man – Origins (January 5)

Set in the early 1900s, around the time of the First World War, the film will show us the worst tyrants and the most evil criminal minds in history getting into league to end millions of lives. Here he will enter the first independent intelligence agency is at stake and the origins of the King’s Men will be revealed.

Written, directed and produced by Matthew Vaughn, with Karl Gajdusek supporting him on the screenplay, The King’s Man – The Origins boasts a great cast consisting of Ralph Fiennes, Harris Dickinson, Matthew Goode, Gemma Anterton, Tom Hollander, Daniel Brühl, Rhys Ifans, Djimon Hounsou and Charles Dance. For a prequel that promises to add another fundamental piece to one of the most loved genre franchises of recent years, although it has not thrilled us, as written in the review of The King’s Man The origins.

Scream (January 13)

Twenty-five years after the series of heinous and cruel murders that devastated the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new assassin in the Ghostface mask he targets a group of teenagers, plunging the city back into terror and the fears of a past that now seemed buried resurface.

Neve Campbell (Sidney Prescott), Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) and David Arquette (Dewey Riley) return to play their iconic roles in Scream along with Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sonia Ammar. Another beloved saga returns to the big screen, orphaned by the late creator Wes Craven. But the presence of the original cast certainly fascinates passionate historians and Ghostface is ready to conquer even the new generations.

Spencer (January 20)

The marriage between Princess Diana and Prince Charles has long since turned into a cold and distant relationship. Although rumors of betrayals and a divorce are already circulating, the Christmas holidays at the Royal Sandringham House seal a truce. And time passes between dinners, drinks and hunting trips. Diana knows the game, but this year things are going to be completely different. Spencer is an imaginary reconstruction of what could have happened during those fateful days.

After Jackie (2016), Pablo Larrain returns to tell in the form of a particular biography the life of another great woman like Lady Diana, in a feature film that reconstructs a short period of her tormented existence at court in a more or less fictionalized and visionary form. And find in a histrionic Kristen Stewart, already nominated for the next Golden Globe, the perfect protagonist. Here you can already find our Spencer review.

Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley (January 27)

The film centers on a cheater, Stan Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), who finds himself collaborating with Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett), a mysterious psychiatrist. The work features a prestigious cast including Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, David Straithairn, Mary Steenburgen and Tim Blake Nelson.

Using his extravagant acquaintances, the protagonist will try to defraud the wealthy elite of New York society of the 40s, also thanks to the help of his virtuous assistant Molly (Rooney Mara), always at his side. Film adaptation of William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name, already brought to the big screen in the 1947 film, The Fair of Illusions – Nightmare Alley is the new effort by Guillermo del Toro, a neo-noir full of twists and interpreted by a cast of the great occasions grappling with a murky and mysterious story.

The other theatrical releases in January 2022

On the first of the year two titles arrive for those who love Italian laughter, albeit addressed to different targets: let’s talk about Hello beautiful, the new feature film by the comedian couple Pio and Amedeo, and the new adventure for the little ones of Me against You The Film – Lost in Time. It begins with auteur cinema on the 3rd, when the latest work by the acclaimed Iranian director Asghar Farhadi comes out, namely A hero, and only two days later it is the turn of the son of art Louis Garrel with the comedy The crusade.

On the 13th it’s up to the new film by the D’Innocenzo brothers, the tense thriller Latin America, of another symbolic name of French cinema like Francois Ozon with his Everything went fine and the biographical The United States versus Billie Holiday. Will Smith also arrives with the intense A Winning Family – King Richard, where he plays the father of tennis champions, the Williams sisters, the adventure for the whole family The wolf and the lion and the latest film by one of the most beloved Japanese directors, that is True Mothers by Naomi Kawase.

On the 20th here is the release of the war drama, set during the Second World War, The Weapon of Deception – Operation Mincemeat starring Colin Firth and science fiction The last day on earth with Jean Reno, as well as the new comedy by Luca Miniero Everyone on board.