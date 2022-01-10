The films to see on TV from 10 to 16 January: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on the free channels from 10 to 16 January.

MONDAY 10 JANUARY at 21.00 on Cine34

SMS – UNDER LIES

from Vincenzo Salemme with Vincenzo Salemme Giorgio Panariello, Luisa Ranieri, Lucrezia Lante della Rovere, Enrico Brignano, Raffaele Pisu, Asoka Devamunige, Fiorenza Tessari, Pia Versi, Luisa De Filippo

(comedy)

Synopsis: Tommaso, married with children and very much in love with his wife, accidentally sends a passionate SMS to his best friend’s beautiful partner. She, who was waiting for nothing else, takes the opportunity to seduce him.

TUESDAY 11 JANUARY at 21.00 on Cine34

HONEYMOONS

from Carlo Verdone with Carlo Verdone, Veronica Pivetti, Cinzia Mascoli, Claudia Gerini, Mario Granato, Maddalena Fellini, Manuela Arcuri, Cristina Ascani, Agnese Ricchi, Ermanno Schiavina, Francesco Romei, Alessandro Ruo, Enzo Salomone, Martino Scovacricchi, Edoardo Siravo, Gloria Sirabella, Paolo Triestino , Nanni Tamma, Gianni Vagliani, Adriana Volpe, Costantino Valente, Marcello Magnelli, Angela Masini, Ugo Luly, Luis Molteni

(comedy)

Synopsis: Ivano and Jessica try to revive their union already suffocated by the honeymoon routine; Raniero and Fosca get married with the blessing of his deceased wife, and Giovannino and Valeriana are struggling with family problems.

WEDNESDAY 12 JANUARY at hours 21.20 on Rai 1

HAVE YOU EVER BEEN ON THE MOON?

from Paolo Genovese with Raoul Bova, Liz Solari, Sabrina Impacciatore, Neri Marcore ‘, Giulia Michelini, Sergio Rubini, Emilio Solfrizzi, Pietro Sermonti, Nino Frassica, Paolo Sassanelli

(comedy)

Synopsis: Guia lives between Milan and Paris and works in a prestigious international fashion magazine, driving luxury spiders and traveling on a private jet. She finds herself, due to an inheritance, in a remote village of Puglia, having become the owner of an ancient masseria. Here he meets Renzo, a local farmer with whom he falls in love.

THURSDAY 13 JANUARY at hours 21.25 on Italy 1

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS

from Chris Columbus with Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Richard Harris, Maggie Smith, Kenneth Branagh, Robbie Coltrane, Alan Rickman, Warwick Davis, Sean Biggerstaff, Shirley Henderson, Alfred Burke, Miriam Margolyes, Sally Mortemore, Oliver Phelps, David Bradley, Robert Hardy , Harry Melling, Bonnie Wright, John Cleese, Tom Felton, Christian Coulson, Edward Tudor-Pole, Jamie Yeates, James Phelps, Helen Stuart, Gemma Padley, Jamie Waylett, Matthew Lewis, Chris Rankin, Edward Randell, Hugh Mitchell, Will Theakston , Joshua Herdman, Scott Fern, Mark Williams, Fiona Shaw, Julie Walters, Devon Murray, Simon Fisher-Becker, Terence Bayler, Richard Griffiths, Jason Isaacs, Gemma Jones

(fantasy, adventure, family)

Synopsis: second year at Hogwarts proves fraught with danger for Harry Potter and his friends: a mysterious monster roams the school petrifying the half-blood wizards who are Muggle-born, and everyone blames Harry.

FRIDAY 14 JANUARY at 21.00 on Iris

GRAN TORINO

from Clint Eastwood with Clint Eastwood, Cory Hardrict, John Carroll Lynch, Geraldine Hughes, Brian Haley, Brian Howe, Nana Gbewonyo, Chris Carley, Bee Vang, Ahney Her, Choua Kue, Chee Thao, Scott Eastwood

(thriller, dramatic)

Synopsis: Walt Kowalski is a gruff and swashbuckling Korean War veteran who hates everything about his neighborhood, full of immigrants and in the hands of baby-gangs of all ethnicities. And when a member of the Asian gang tries to steal his shiny ’72 Gran Torino from him, his life will change forever.

SATURDAY 15 JANUARY at 21.20 on Rete 4

007 – TOMORROW NEVER DIES

from Roger Spottiswoode with Pierce Brosnan, Jonathan Pryce, Michelle Yeoh, Teri Hatcher, Ricky Jay, Götz Otto, Joe Don Baker, Vincent Schiavelli, Judi Dench, Desmond Llewelyn, Samantha Bond, Colin Salmon, Geoffrey Palmer, Terence Rigby, Cecilie Thomsen, Colin Stinton, Nina Young

(espionage, thriller)

Synopsis: media mogul Elliot Carver wants his news empire to reach every nation on planet Earth, but the Chinese government does not allow access to its television programs. The man does not accept the insult and decides to use the company to ignite a conflict between Asia and the entire West.

SUNDAY 16 JANUARY at 9.25pm ​​on Italia 1

JUSTICE LEAGUE

from Joss Whedon And Zack Snyder with Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot, Amber Heard, Amy Adams, Jason Momoa, Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, Connie Nielsen, Diane Lane, Kiersey Clemons, Billy Crudup, JK Simmons, Ciarán Hinds, Jeremy Irons, Jesse Eisenberg

(action, adventure, fantasy)

Synopsis: fueled by his renewed faith in humanity and inspired by Superman’s selfless gesture, Bruce Wayne enlists the help of his newfound ally Diana Prince to face an even more formidable enemy. Together, Batman and Wonder Woman get to work quickly to find and assemble a team of metahumans ready to face this new threat. But despite the formation of this unprecedented alliance of heroes – Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash – it may already be too late to save the planet from an attack of catastrophic proportions.

