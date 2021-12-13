The films to see on TV from 13 to 19 December: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on free channels from 13 to 19 December.

MONDAY 13 DECEMBER at 9.15 pm on 1st TV on TV8

SPIDER-MAN: A NEW UNIVERSE

from Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman

(animation, adventure, fantasy)

Synopsis: Spider-Man: A New Universe tells the story of the teenager Miles Morales and the infinite possibilities of the Spider-Verso, where more than one person can wear the mask. A fresh vision of a new Spider-Man Universe with an innovative and one-of-a-kind visual style.

TUESDAY 14 DECEMBER at 21.25 on 1st TV on Canale 5

10 DAYS WITH SANTA CLAUS

from Alessandro Genovesi with Fabio De Luigi, Valentina Lodovini, Diego Abatantuono, Angelica Elli, Matteo Castellucci, Bianca Usai

(comedy, family)

Synopsis: the family of “10 days without a mother” this time is grappling with new problems, but with an adventure that will take them to Lapland, aboard an old camper. The meeting with a self-styled Santa Claus and the unexpected events along the way will make the trip unforgettable.

WEDNESDAY 15 DECEMBER at hours 21.00 on Iris

MAGIC IN THE MOONLIGHT

from Woody Allen with Emma Stone, Colin Firth, Marcia Gay Harden, Hamish Linklater, Jacki Weaver, Eileen Atkins, Erica Leerhsen, Simon McBurney, Jeremy Shamos, Kenneth Edelson

(comedy)

Synopsis: the film tells the story of the encounter-clash between a rational and skeptical illusionist (Colin Firth) and a young medium (Emma Stone) whom he has every intention of unmasking. The skirmishes of the two take place against the backdrop of the French Riviera, but the magic of the moon is lurking.

THURSDAY 16 DECEMBER at hours 21.00 in 1st TV on Cine34

WE ARE CINEMA

from Andrea Rurali And Gianluca Genovese

(documentary)

Synopsis: a journey into Italian cinema told through the voices of the protagonists.

FRIDAY 17 DECEMBER at 21.20 on 1st TV on Rai 2

THE MYSTERY OF THE HOUSE OF TIME

from Eli Roth with Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renée Elise Goldsberry and Kyle MacLachlan

(fantasy, adventure)

Synopsis: the film tells the magical and mysterious adventure of a 10-year-old boy, Lewis Barnavelt, who moves to live in the old and creaking house of the eccentric uncle Jonathan. In this strange mansion hides a secret world full of spells, mysteries, witches and sorcerers that will be revealed when Lewis discovers that his uncle and his best friend Mrs Zimmerman are two powerful wizards who will involve him in a secret mission: to discover the origin. and the meaning of the ticking of a clock hidden somewhere in the walls of the house …

SATURDAY 18 DECEMBER at 21.20 on Rete 4

AGENT 007 – DANGER AREA

from John Glen with Timothy Dalton, Maryam D’Abo, Jeroen Krabbé, Joe Don Baker, John Rhys-Davies, Art Malik, Andreas Wisniewski, Thomas Wheatley, Geoffrey Keen, Desmond Llewelyn, Robert Brown, Caroline Bliss

(espionage, thriller)

Synopsis: British secret agent James Bond helps KGB officer Georgi Koslov escape during a symphony concert. 007 then goes on a mission to Afghanistan where he confronts an arms dealer named Brad Whitaker and a pair of Russian assassins, Necros and Kara Milovy.

SUNDAY 19 DECEMBER at 9.00 pm on Cine34

SWALLOWED BY AN UNUSUAL DESTINY IN THE BLUE SEA OF AUGUST

from Lina Wertmüller with Mariangela Melato, Giancarlo Giannini, Riccardo Salvino, Isa Danieli, Aldo Puglisi, Luis Suarez, Lucrezia De Domizio, Giuseppe Durini, Anna Melita, Eros Pagni

(comedy)

Synopsis: Raffaella, the wife of a wealthy Milanese industrialist, enjoys her holidays aboard a luxury yacht that the couple has chartered. During his stay he does nothing but flaunt his social position towards Gennarino Carunchio, the helmsman. One day the woman wakes up late and demands that the man accompany her to the mainland with a small boat to join some friends, but the two are shipwrecked on a desert island, where they let themselves be overwhelmed by passion.

Ed. Click on the links in red to read the reviews of the films on TV from 13 to 19 December.