The films to see on TV from 14 to 20 February: plots and trailers

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 14 TO 20 FEBRUARY

MONDAY 14 FEBRUARY at 21.00 on Cine34

THE LEGEND OF AL, JOHN AND JACK

from Massimo Venier, Aldo, Giovanni and Giacomo with Aldo, Giovanni, Giacomo, Aldo Maccione, Antonio Catania, Giovanni Esposito, Frank Crudele, Marco Beretta, Giovanni Cacioppo, Silvana Fallisi, Ivano Marescotti, Lucia Guzzardi, Patricia Ellis, Natalia Robbins, Vinny Pecora, Davis Lule Yawe, Enzo Castelluccio, Giogio Centamore, Paolo Dell’Orto, Michael Weiss

(comedy)

Synopsis: New York, 1959. A well-known member of the organized crime commissions three gangsters to kill a certain Frankie. However, these are decidedly curious types and, as if that were not enough, one of them loses his memory following a traumatic event. The two fellow adventures, John and Jack, try to save the forgetful friend, who aims to place himself in daring circumstances with no sense of danger.

TUESDAY 15 FEBRUARY at 21.20 on Italia 1

THE JUNGLE BOOK

from Jon Favreau with Toni Servillo, Giovanna Mezzogiorno, Neri Marcorè, Violante Placido, Giancarlo Magalli, Neel Sethi, Scarlett Johansson, Bill Murray, Lupita Nyong’o, Idris Elba, Ben Kingsley, Christopher Walken, Giancarlo Esposito

(adventure, fantasy, family)

Synopsis: Mowgli, a cub of man raised by a family of wolves, to defend himself against Shere Khan, the evil tiger, leaves the jungle and embarks on a fascinating journey.

WEDNESDAY 16 FEBRUARY at hours 21.00 in 1st TV on Iris

LOST CIVILIZATION

from James Gray with Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson, Sienna Miller, Tom Holland, Angus Macfadyen, Daniel Huttlestone, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Edward Ashley

(adventure, biographical, dramatic)

Synopsis: 1925, the legendary British explorer Percy Fawcett ventures into the Amazon, in search of an ancient civilization, the shining kingdom of El Dorado, with the aim of making one of the most important discoveries in history. Having captured the attention of millions of people around the world, Fawcett embarks with his son, determined to prove that this ancient civilization, which he renamed Z, exists. But the expedition then disappears into thin air …

THURSDAY 17 FEBRUARY at hours 21.00 on Iris

COBRA

from George P. Cosmatos with Sylvester Stallone, Art La Fleur, Brigitte Nielsen, Andrew Robinson, Marco Rodriguez, David Rasche, Reni Santoni, Lee Garlington, John Harzfeld, Brian Thompson

(action)

Synopsis: a Los Angeles detective, a lieutenant in a special crimes division, must protect a model from the aims of a dangerous sect, who escaped after escaping a murder and thus became an uncomfortable witness for criminals.

FRIDAY 18 FEBRUARY at hours 21.00 on Cine34

THE LEGEND OF THE PIANIST ON THE OCEAN

from Giuseppe Tornatore with Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Bill Nunn, Clarence Williams III, Melanie Thierry, Gabriele Lavia, Peter Vaughan, Niall O’Brien, Alberto Vazquez, Luigi De Luca, Femi Elufowoju Jr., Nigel Fan, Harry Ditson, Eamon Geoghegan, Easton Gage, Cory Buck, Sydney Cole, Vernon Nurse, Heathcote Williams, Andrew Dunford, Norman Chancer, Nicola Di Pinto, Emanuele Gullotto, Michael Koroukin, Katy Monique Cuom

(dramatic)

Synopsis: a newborn is found in a hidden basket aboard the Virginian ocean liner which travels between Europe and America. A stoker worker takes it with him and gives it the name of Novecento, in homage to the twentieth century that is beginning.

SATURDAY 19 FEBRUARY at 21.20 on Rete 4

007 – CASINO ROYALE

from Martin Campbell with Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen, Caterina Murino, Judi Dench, Jeffrey Wright, Giancarlo Giannini, Ivana Milicevic, Simon Abkarian, Isaach De Bankolé, Claudio Santamaria, Jesper Christensen, Tobias Menzies, Clemens Schick, Emmanuel Avena, Urbano Barberini, Joseph Millson, Sebastien Foucan, Ludger Pistor, Malcolm Sinclair, Daud Shah, Charlie Levy, Tom So, Ade, Veruschka von Lehndorff, Jürgen Tarrach, Lazar Ristovski, Tsai Chin, Con O’Neill, Daniel Andreasson, Richard Branson, Christina Cole, Carlos Leal

(action)

Synopsis: after receiving the license to kill, the British secret agent James Bond goes to Madagascar where he hopes to find Le Chiffre, one of the major financiers of some terrorist organizations. The man chases the criminal from the Bahamas to Miami, passing through the gaming tables of Montenegro.

SUNDAY 20 FEBRUARY at 9.20pm on Canale 5



WHAT A BEAUTIFUL DAY

from Gennaro Nunziante with Checco Zalone, Nabiha Akkari, Ivano Marescotti, Rocco Papaleo, Tullio Solenghi, Annarita del Piano, Giustina Buonomo, Caparezza, Michele Alhaique, Mehdi Mahdloo, Herbert Ballerina, Anna Bellato, Cinzia Mascoli, Bruno Cesare Armando, Anis Gharbi

(comedy)

Synopsis: Checco works as a security guard at a Brianza nightclub, dreaming of being a carabiniere, but is rejected at the interview. Thanks to the recommendation of an uncle, he is hired as an overseer of the Milan Cathedral. Here he meets Farah, an Arab girl who pretends to be an architecture student but who is actually a terrorist.

