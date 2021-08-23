The films to see on TV from 23 to 29 August: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on free channels from 23 to 29 August.

As every week we report in our column Tonight on TV the best feature films in prime time programming on free-to-air channels.

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 23 TO 29 AUGUST

MONDAY 23 AUGUST at 21.00 on Cine34

BAIN MARIE

from Giorgio Panariello with Giorgio Panariello, Manuela Arcuri, Andrea Cambi, Valeria Fabrizi, Ugo Pagliai, Katia Beni, Giuliana Colzi, Gianna Giachetti, Pietro Fornaciari, Piero Maggiò, Alfiero Toppetti

(comedy)

Synopsis: The stories of four people intersect. Simone meets a beautiful saleswoman, Mario has to deal with the closure of the Bagnomaria bathhouse, Merigo faces yet another joke and the mayor’s son is having a party.

TUESDAY 24 AUGUST at 21.20 on 1st TV on Rai 3

TED BUNDY – CRIMINAL CHARM

from Joe Berlinger with Zac Efron, Lily Collins, Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich, Jim Parsons, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Brian Geraghty, Dylan Baker, Joe Berlinger, Terry Kinney

(biographical, dramatic)

Synopsis: the arrest of Ted Bundy and the various trials that followed from the point of view of his girlfriend Liz. Ted appears as a handsome man, seductive to women, but always loyal to Liz, to the point of looking like a good guy and anything but a serial killer. For Liz it is therefore a shock when the overwhelming proof of her guilt finally comes.

WEDNESDAY 25 AUGUST at 9.00 pm on 20 Mediaset

BATMAN AND ROBIN

from Joel Schumacher with Arnold Schwarzenegger, George Clooney, Chris O’Donnell, Uma Thurman, Alicia Silverstone, Elle Macpherson, Vivica A. Fox, Michael Gough

(action, fantasy)

Synopsis: Gotham City is besieged by Mr. Freeze, ice supervillain, former scientist maddened by the death of his wife, who has allied himself with Poison Ivy, a ferocious botanist who has undergone a genetic mutation due to a bacteriological weapon. Batman and Robin intervene, this time with the granddaughter of the faithful Alfred, who has become Batgirl.

THURSDAY AUGUST 26 at 21.20 on Rai 1

THE MONSTER

from Roberto Benigni with Roberto Benigni, Nicoletta Braschi, Michel Blanc, Dominique Lavanant, Jean-Claude Brialy, Ivano Marescotti, Massimo Girotti, Franco Mescolini, Laurent Spielvogel, Davide Bechini, Luciana Pieri Palombi, Giordana Rossi, Vittorio Amandola, Rita Di Lernia, Gennaro Morrone, Roberto Corbiletto

(comedy)

Synopsis: resident in an apartment building on the outskirts of Rome, the harmless and kind Loris is mistaken for a maniac who has already tortured and killed 19 women. To unmask him, the police put an attractive policewoman in his house.

FRIDAY 27 AUGUST at 21.20 on 1st TV on Canale 5

SERENITY – THE ISLAND OF DECEPTION

from Steven Knight with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jason Clarke, Diane Lane, Djimon Hounsou, Jeremy Strong, Robert Hobbs, Garion Dowds, Kenneth Fok

(thriller)

Synopsis: is the mysterious story of Captain Baker Dill, a man who left his past behind by moving to a beautiful tropical island and starting a new life. His peaceful existence is again turned upside down when his ex-wife, never forgotten, reappears with a terrible plea for help: to kill her violent and sadistic husband. Captain Dill will have to deal with buried attractions and secrets and with a truth to be discovered.

SATURDAY 28 AUGUST at 21.20 in 1st TV on Rai 3

THE FRONT RUNNER – THE VICE OF POWER

from Jason Reitman with Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, Alfred Molina, Sara Paxton, Kaitlyn Dever, Molly Ephraim, Mamoudou Athie, JK Simmons, Courtney Ford, Ari Graynor, Kevin Pollak, Bill Burr

(thriller, dramatic)

Synopsis: the film follows the rise and fall of Senator Hart, capable of capturing the imaginations of young voters and considered a favorite among Democrats in the 1988 election. His campaign takes a back seat due to the extramarital affair he has with Donna Rice. When private life mingles with politics, Senator Hart is forced to renounce his candidacy – an event that has a lasting and profound impact on American and world politics.

SUNDAY 29 AUGUST at 21.20 on Italia 1

WEDDING IN THE SOUTH

from Paolo Costella with Massimo Boldi, Biagio Izzo, Paolo Conticini, Barbara Tabita, Gabriele Cirilli, Enzo Salvi, Debora Villa, Fatima Trotta, Luca Peracino, Ugo Conti, Loredana De Nardis, Carolina Marconi, Maria Del Monte, Salvatore Misticone

(comedy)

Synopsis: Lorenzo Colombo is a Lombard industrialist who obsessively loves the stereotypes of northern Italy, but his son is about to upset his life by announcing that he wants to marry Sofia, a girl from the south. The poor Milanese thus finds himself catapulted into a noisy, gaudy but also hilarious wedding in the traditional style of the most characteristic noon.

