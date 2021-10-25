The films to see on TV from 25 to 31 October: plot and trailer

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on free channels from 25 to 31 October 2021.

As every week we report in our column Tonight on TV the best feature films in prime time programming on free-to-air channels.

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 25 TO 31 OCTOBER

MONDAY 25 OCTOBER at 9.00 pm on Iris

THE GODFATHER – PART III

from Francis Ford Coppola with Al Pacino, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire, Andy Garcia, Eli Wallach, Joe Mantegna, George Hamilton, Bridget Fonda, Sofia Coppola, Raf Vallone, Franc D’Ambrosio, Donal Donnelly, Richard Bright, Helmut Berger, Don Novello, John Savage, Franco Citti, Vittorio Duse, Enzo Robutti, Remo Remotti, Sal Borgese, Carmine Coppola

(dramatic)

Synopsis: at the age of 70, Michael Corleone managed to build a respectability to the point of obtaining an honor from the Holy See. Its financial operations move within the scope of the law.

TUESDAY 26 OCTOBER at 21.25 on Canale 5

AQUAMAN

from James Wan with Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Dolph Lundgren, Temuera Morrison, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ludi Lin

(cinecomic, action, adventure, fantasy)

Synopsis: the film reveals the story of the origins of the half-human, half-Atlantean Arthur Curry and accompanies him on the journey of his life, which will not only force him to face who he really is, but also to find out if he is worthy of being what he was born for … a king.

WEDNESDAY 27 OCTOBER at hours 21.00 on Iris

THE DEPARTED – THE GOOD AND THE BAD

from Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg, Martin Sheen, Ray Winstone, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin, Anthony Anderson, Kevin Corrigan, James Badge Dale, David O’Hara, Mark Rolston, Robert Wahlberg, Kristen Dalton, JC MacKenzie , Nellie Sciutto, Amanda Lynch, Peg Saurman Holzemer, Mick O’Rourke, Deborah Carlson, Zachary Pauliks, Mary Klug, Larry Mitchell, John Cenatiempo, Robert Chan, Shay Duffin, John J. Polce, Tom Kemp, David Conley, Conor Donovan , Armen Garo, Kevin P. McCarthy, Tracey Paleo, Johnny Cicco

(thriller, dramatic)

Synopsis: the Boston Police Department has decided to take out Mafia boss Frank Costello and his gang. For this reason, the young recruit Billy Costigan is sent undercover among the ranks of the gang.

THURSDAY 28 OCTOBER at hours 21.20 on Italy 1

FAST & FURIOUS 8

from F. Gary Gray with Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Elsa Pataky, Scott Eastwood, Kurt Russell, Charlize Theron

(action, thriller)

Synopsis: now that Dom and Letty are on their honeymoon and Brian and Mia have retired — and the rest of the group have been sacked — the globetrotting team has found a semblance of normal life. But the group will be challenged like never before when a mysterious woman (Oscar® winner Charlize Theron) ensnares Dom in order to induce him to return to the world of crime, from which he tries in vain to escape and to make him betray those who. they are more expensive. From the shores of Cuba and the streets of New York to the icy expanses of the Barents Sea, the elite team will cross the globe to stop a rebel from wreaking havoc around the world … and to bring home the man who he had made them a family.

FRIDAY 29 OCTOBER at 9.00 pm on Iris

A 44 MAGNUM FOR INSPECTOR CALLAGHAN

from Ted Post with Clint Eastwood, Hal Holbrook, Tim Matheson, Kip Niven, Richard Devon, Tony Giorgio, Robert Urich, Christine White, Albert Popwell, Felton Perry, David Soul

(detective)

Synopsis: a hasty police lieutenant suspects that the perpetrators of a political assassination are among the officers.

SATURDAY 30 OCTOBER at 21.20 on Rete 4

AGENT 007 – LIVE AND LET DIE

from Guy Hamilton with Roger Moore, Yaphet Kotto, Jane Seymour, Clifton James, Julius Harris, Gloria Hendry, Geoffrey Holder, David Hedison, Tommy Lane, Bernard Lee, Lois Maxwell

(espionage, thriller)

Synopsis: M instructs Bond to investigate the mysterious deaths of three British intelligence agents. The trail to follow leads to Jamaica, where the gangster Mr. Big tries to conquer the monopoly of drug trafficking.

SUNDAY 31 OCTOBER at 9.00 pm on Cine34

FANTOZZI

from Luciano Salce with Paolo Villaggio, Anna Mazzamauro, Liù Bosisio, Gigi Reder, Umberto D`Orsi, Plinio Fernando, Giuseppe Anatrelli, Paolo Paoloni

(comedy)

Synopsis: the accountant Ugo Fantozzi, perpetually pursued by bad luck, tries to survive the life of a clerk for a large company.

