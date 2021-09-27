The films to see on TV from 27 September to 3 October: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on the free channels from 27 September to 3 October 2021.

As every week we report in our column Tonight on TV the best feature films in prime time programming on free-to-air channels.

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 27 SEPTEMBER TO 3 OCTOBER

MONDAY 27 SEPTEMBER at 21.20 on 1st TV on Rai 2

THE MYSTERY OF THE HOUSE OF TIME

from Eli Roth with Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Owen Vaccaro, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Sunny Suljic, Colleen Camp, Lorena Izzo, Kyle MacLachlan, Charles Green, Perla Middleton, Braxton Bjerken

(fantasy, thriller)

Synopsis: the film tells the magical and mysterious adventure of a 10-year-old boy, Lewis Barnavelt (OWEN VACCARO of Daddy’s Home, Mother’s Day), who moves to live in the old and creaking house of the eccentric uncle Jonathan, JACK BLACK (Jumanji: Welcome to the jungle, Goosebumps). In this strange mansion hides a secret world full of spells, mysteries, witches and sorcerers that will be revealed when Lewis discovers that his uncle and best friend Mrs Zimmerman (Blue Jasmine’s CATE BLANCHETT, Thor: Ragnarok) are two powerful wizards who they will involve him in a secret mission: to discover the origin and meaning of the ticking of a clock hidden somewhere in the walls of the house …

TUESDAY 28 SEPTEMBER at 9.00 pm on Cine34

THE LEGEND OF THE PIANIST ON THE OCEAN

from Giuseppe Tornatore with Tim Roth, Pruitt Taylor Vince, Bill Nunn, Clarence Williams III, Melanie Thierry, Gabriele Lavia, Peter Vaughan, Niall O’Brien, Alberto Vazquez, Luigi De Luca, Femi Elufowoju Jr., Nigel Fan, Harry Ditson, Eamon Geoghegan, Easton Gage, Cory Buck, Sydney Cole, Vernon Nurse, Heathcote Williams, Andrew Dunford, Norman Chancer, Nicola Di Pinto, Emanuele Gullotto, Michael Koroukin, Katy Monique Cuom

(dramatic)

Synopsis: a newborn is found in a hidden basket aboard the Virginian ocean liner which travels between Europe and America. A stoker worker takes it with him and gives it the name of Novecento, in homage to the twentieth century that is beginning.

WEDNESDAY 29 SEPTEMBER at hours 21.00 in 1st TV on La5

PITCH PERFECT 3

from Trish Sie with Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Alexis Knapp, Hana Mae Lee, Ester Dean, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle, Shelley Regner, with John Michael Higgins, Elizabeth Banks

(comedy)

Synopsis: Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson return to lead the cast of Pitch Perfect 3, the new chapter in the blockbuster series that in May 2015 was the highest grossing opening of all time for a musical film. Among the producers of the highly anticipated next chapter are Paul Brooks, head of production company Gold Circle Entertainment, Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions.

THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 30th at 9.00 pm on Iris

THE SPECIALIST

from Luis Llosa with Sylvester Stallone, Sharon Stone, James Woods, Eric Roberts, Rod Steiger, Mario Ernesto Sánchez, Sergio Dore ‘Jr., Jeana Bell, Brittany Paige Bouck, Chase Randolph, Steve Raulerson, Marcela Cardona, Emilio Estefan Jr., Tony Munafo

(action, thriller)

Synopsis: A former CIA agent, Ray Quick, is approached by May Munro to kill the man who killed her parents. Ray accepts, but his assignment will be full of unexpected events, not least the love for the beautiful May

FRIDAY 1 OCTOBER at 21.20 on 1st TV on Rai 3

HAMMAMET

from Gianni Amelio with Piefrancesco Favino, Livia Rossi, Luca Filippi, Silvia Cohen, Alberto Paradossi, Federico Bergamaschi, Roberto De Francesco, Adolfo Margiotta, Massimo Olcese, Omero Antonutti, Giuseppe Cederna and with Renato Carpentieri and Claudia Gerini

(dramatic)

Synopsis: Hammamet reflects on a burning cross-section of our recent history. Twenty years have passed since the death of one of the most talked about leaders of the Italian twentieth century, and his name, which once filled the news, is now closed in deafening silence. It is scary, it digs into dark memories, it is removed without appeal. Based on real testimonies, the film is not intended to be a faithful chronicle or a militant pamphlet. The imagination can betray the facts “really happened” but not the truth. The narrative has the trend of a thriller, develops on three main characters: the fallen king, the daughter who fights for him, and a third character, a mysterious boy, who enters their world and tries to unhinge it from the inside. .

SATURDAY 2 OCTOBER at 21.20 in 1st TV on Italia 1

PETS 2 – ANIMAL LIFE

from Chris Renaud with the Italian voices of Alessandro Cattelan, Laura Chiatti, Francesco Mandelli, Lillo

(animation, comedy, family)

Synopsis: Filled with the irreverence and subversive humor that characterizes Illumination, this new chapter explores the emotional lives of our four-legged friends, the deep relationship that binds them to their loving families, and answers the question of pet owners. always: what do our pets do when we are not at home?

Loading... Advertisements

SUNDAY 3 OCTOBER at 9.00 pm on Iris

MONTECRISTO (BY K. REYNOLDS)

from Kevin Reynolds with Guy Pearce, James Caviezel, Henry Cavill, Dagmara Dominczyk, James Frain, Richard Harris, Michael Wincott, Albie Woodington, Patrick Godfrey, Luis Guzmán, Jude Sweeney, Freddie Jones, Helen McCrory, Alvaro Lucchesi, Karl O’Neill, Katherine Holme, Alex Norton, Barry Cassin

(drama, adventure, thriller)

Synopsis: from the pen of Alexandre Dumas, the story of Edmond Dantes, who, in Bonaparte’s time, commands a ship, is arrested and abandoned on an island. Here, he meditates revenge against those who betrayed him.

Article also published on CineAvatar.it

Ed. click on the links in red to read the reviews of the films to be seen on TV from 27 September to 3 October.