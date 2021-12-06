The films to see on TV from 6 to 12 December: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on free-to-air channels from 6 to 12 December.

As every week we report in our column Tonight on TV the best feature films in prime time programming on free-to-air channels.

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 6 TO 12 DECEMBER

MONDAY 6 DECEMBER at 9.15 pm on TV8

SPIDER-MAN: FAR FROM HOME

from Jon Watts with Tom Holland, Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Marisa Tomei, Jon Favreau, Samuel L. Jackson, Michael Keaton, Angourie Rice, Remy Hii, Martin Starr, Numan Acar, Tony Revolori, Jacob Batalon, Hemky Madera, JB Smoove

(cinecomic, action, fantasy, comedy)

Synopsis: Peter Parker decides to go on a vacation to Europe with his best friends Ned, MJ and the rest of the group. Peter’s intentions not to play the superhero for a few weeks fail when he reluctantly decides to help Nick Fury unravel the mystery of elemental creature attacks that are wreaking havoc across the continent.

TUESDAY 7 DECEMBER at 9.00 pm on 20 Mediaset

TAKEN 3 – THE HOUR OF TRUTH

from Olivier Megaton with Liam Neeson, Famke Janssen, Maggie Grace, Forest Whitaker, Jon Gries, Leland Orser, Jonny Weston, Dylan Bruno, Alan D. Purwin

(thriller)

Synopsis: Bryan Mills (Neeson), wrongly accused of the brutal murder of his wife escapes the frenzied hunt of the FBI and CIA looking for the real killers and imposing justice and revenge as only he can.

WEDNESDAY 8 DECEMBER at hours 21.20 on Italy 1

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL. 2

from James Gunn with Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Michael Rooker, Kurt Russell, Vin Diesel, Karen Gillan, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, Sylvester Stallone, Elizabeth Debicki, Chris Sullivan, Sean Gunn, Tommy Flanagan, Laura Haddock, Aaron Schwartz, Ben Browder , Evan Jones, Joe Fria, Stephen Blackehart

(cinecomic, action, fantasy, comedy)

Synopsis: inspired by the characters of the Marvel comic, whose first publication dates back to 1969, the film tells the new adventures of the Guardians through infinite space. While grappling with the mystery surrounding Peter Quill’s true origins, the Guardians will have to fight to keep their team together. The group of heroes will have to team up with old enemies and can count on the help of some of the most beloved characters in the comic world, further expanding the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

THURSDAY 9 DECEMBER at hours 21.20 in 1st TV on Italy 1

IT – CHAPTER TWO

from Andy Muschietti with Bill Skarsgård, Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy, Jess Weixler, Bill Hader, Jay Ryan, Isaiah Mustafa, Will Beinbrink, Xavier Dolan, Teach Grant, Kate Corbett

(thriller, horror)

Synopsis: Evil resurfaces in Derry when director Andy Muschietti reunites the Losers Club – young and old – with a return to where it all began, in “IT CHAPTER TWO”. Since every 27 years the evil returns to manifest itself in the town of Derry, Maine, the film brings together the characters who have become adults, and who have long since taken different paths, thirty years after the events of the first film.

FRIDAY 10 DECEMBER at 21.00 on 20 Mediaset

INTERSTELLAR

from Christopher Nolan with Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, Wes Bentley, Casey Affleck, Michael Caine, Matt Damon, Topher Grace, Mackenzie Foy, John Lithgow, Ellen Burstyn, David Oyelowo, Bill Irwin, Elyes Gabel, Timothée Chalamet

(science fiction)

Synopsis: somewhere in the future, drastic climate change has hit agriculture hard. A group of scientists, using a “whormhole” to overcome the physical limitations of space travel and cover the immense distances of interstellar travel, try to explore new dimensions. Corn is the only crop still capable of growing and they are determined to find new places to grow it for the good of humanity.

SATURDAY 11 DECEMBER at 21.20 on Rete 4

AGENT 007 – MOBILE TARGET

from John Glen with Roger Moore, Christopher Walken, Tanya Roberts, Grace Jones, Patrick Macnee, Patrick Bauchau, Desmond Llewelyn, Geoffrey Keen, Lois Maxwell, Dolph Lundgren, Robert Brown, Nike Clarke, Alison Doody, Carole Ashby, Fiona Fullerton, Mary Stavin, Papillon Soo Soo

(espionage, thriller)

Synopsis: tycoon Max Zorin intends to cause an earthquake to destroy Silicon Valley in order to gain a monopoly on world production of microchips. Agent James Bond steps in to stop him.

SUNDAY 12 DECEMBER at 9.00 pm on Cine34

FANTOZZI THE RETURN

from Black Relatives with Paolo Villaggio, Milena Vukotic, Gigi Reder, Anna Mazzamauro, Maria Cristina Maccà, Maurizio Mattioli, Angelo Bernabucci, Antonio Allocca, Paolo Paoloni, Nello Riviè, Fabio Traversa, Achille Brugnini, Tony Brennero, Giuliano Ghiselli, Walter Nudo

(comedy)

Synopsis: ninth chapter of the Fantozzi saga, which, due to the lack of places in heaven, is sent back to earth, where he can resume living as if nothing had happened.

Article also published on CineAvatar.it

Ed. Click on the links in red to read the reviews of the films on TV from 6 to 12 December.