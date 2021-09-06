The films to see on TV from 6 to 12 September: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on free-to-air channels from 6 to 12 September.

MONDAY 6 SEPTEMBER at 21.20 on Rai 2

JUMANJI – WELCOME TO THE JUNGLE

from Jake Kasdan with Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Karen Gillan, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, Rhys Darby, Bobby Cannavale, Alex Wolff, Ser’Darius William Blain, Madison Iseman, Marin Hinkle, Maribeth Monroe, Missi Pyle

(adventure, action, fantasy)

Synopsis: four boys discover an old console and find themselves catapulted into the videogame set in the jungle, taking on the guise of their respective avatars, played by Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart and Karen Gillan. What they soon discover is that Jumanji is not just a game and they will have to face the most dangerous adventure of their life or they will be trapped in the game forever.

TUESDAY 7 SEPTEMBER at 9.00 pm on Cine34

THE CAMORRIST (BY G. TORNATORE)

from Giuseppe Tornatore with Ben Gazzara, Laura del Sol, Leo Gullotta, Marzio Onorato, Luciano Bartoli, Nicola Di Pinto, Maria Carta, Lino Troisi, Franco Interlenghi, Anita Zagaria, Cloris Brosca, Eurilla Del Bono, Biagio Pellagra

(biographical, dramatic)

Synopsis: inspired by the Italian news, the film retraces the events of The Professor, who manages and administers the reformed Camorra from prison. Helped by his faithful sister, the man escapes from the penitentiary and creates a powerful criminal organization that manages to infiltrate all levels of society.

WEDNESDAY 8 SEPTEMBER at hours 21.00 on Cine34

IMMATURE

from Paolo Genovese with Ambra Angiolini, Raoul Bova, Ricky Memphis, Luca Bizzarri, Barbora Bobulova, Paolo Kessisoglu, Anita Caprioli, Giulia Michelini, Luisa Ranieri, Alessandro Tiberi, Maurizio Mattioli, Giovanna Ralli

(comedy)

Synopsis: Giorgio (Raoul Bova), Lorenzo (Ricky Memphis), Piero (Luca Bizzarri), Luisa (Barbora Bobulova), Virgilio (Paolo Kessisoglu), Francesca (Ambra Angiolini): what do these thirty-eight-year-olds have in common? Simple, 20 years ago they were classmates. But above all they were friends, they were a group. Then something happened and the group broke up. But soon they will be back, at least for a few days: the Ministry of Education has canceled their final exams and they will have to do it again. Penalty for the cancellation of all qualifications subsequently obtained. And so we will see them together again, like in the old days, with a few more wrinkles and a few less hairs.

THURSDAY 9 SEPTEMBER at 21.20 on 1st TV on Rai 3

THE FAVORITY

from Yorgos Lanthimos with Emma Stone, Rachel Weisz, Nicholas Hoult, Olivia Colman, Joe Alwyn, Mark Gatiss, Jenny Rainsford, Basil Eidenbenz, James Smith

(historical, biographical, dramatic, comedy)

Synopsis: as the war with France rages, the fragile and unstable Queen Anne (Olivia Colman) sits on the English throne but the kingdom is in fact ruled by a person close to her, Lady Sarah (Rachel Weisz). When Lady Abigail (Emma Stone) arrives at court, the two will exploit the political situation to become the Queen’s favorite.

FRIDAY 10 SEPTEMBER at 21.20 on 1st TV on Rai 3

5 IS THE PERFECT NUMBER

from Igort with Toni Servillo, Valeria Golino, Carlo Buccirosso, Iaia Forte, Giovanni Ludeno, Vincenzo Nemolato, Lorenzo Lancellotti, Angelo Curti, Mimmo Borrelli, Nello Mascia, Rocco Giordano, Emanuele Valenti, Gigio Morra, Manuela Lamanna, Marcello Romolo, Igort

(dramatic)

Synopsis: Naples, the seventies, Peppino Lo Cicero, guappo and retired hitman, returns to the track after the murder of his son. This tragic event triggers a series of violent actions and reactions but it is also the spark to start a new life. A small Neapolitan fresco in Italy in the 1970s. 5 is the perfect number is the story of a betrayed friendship, but also of a second chance and a rebirth.

SATURDAY 11 SEPTEMBER at 21.20 on La5

VERY STRONG AND INCREDIBLY CLOSE

from Stephen Daldry with Thomas Horn, Tom Hanks, Sandra Bullock, Max von Sydow, Jeffrey Wright, Viola Davis, Paul Klementowicz, Julian Tepper, John Goodman, Zoe Caldwell, Stephen Henderson, Dennis Hearn, Hazelle Goodman, Marty Krzywonos, Carmen M. Herlihy, Ryka Dottavio , Jim Norton, Diane Cheng, Gregory Korostishevsky, Marco Verna, Adrian Martinez, Stephen Kunken

(dramatic)

Synopsis: based on Jonathan Safran Foer’s blockbuster novel of the same name, Very Strong, Incredibly Close tells the story of a boy’s journey from a devastating loss to self-discovery, set against the backdrop of the tragic events of 9/11. Eleven-year-old Oskar Schell is a truly extraordinary child: an inventor, a Francophile and a pacifist. After finding a mysterious key that belonged to his father, who died in the attack on the twin towers in New York, he embarks on an extraordinary journey, an immediate and secret search through the five counties of New York. As Oskar roams the city, he encounters a diverse humanity, each a survivor in their own way. Ultimately, Oskar’s journey ends where it began, but with the comfort and consolation of the strongest human experience: love.

SUNDAY 12th SEPTEMBER at 9.00 pm on Cine34

RICKY AND BARABBA

from Christian De Sica with Renato Pozzetto, Christian De Sica, Franco Fabrizi, Francesca Reggiani, Bruno Corazzari, Sylva Koscina, Marisa Merlini, Stefania Calandra

(comedy)

Synopsis: Ricky Morandi is a financier who is left by his wife and, on the verge of bankruptcy, attempts suicide. A tramp saves him and assists him in pursuing his wife, who has fled along with his business rival.

