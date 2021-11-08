The films to see on TV from 8 to 14 November: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on free channels from 8 to 14 November.

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 8 TO 14 OCTOBER

MONDAY 8 NOVEMBER at 9.00 pm on Iris

PUBLIC ENEMY

from Michael Mann with Johnny Depp, Christian Bale, Marion Cotillard, Channing Tatum, Billy Crudup, David Wenham, Giovanni Ribisi, Rory Cochrane, Lili Taylor, Stephen Dorff, Shawn Hatosy, Stephen Lang, Stephen Graham, Matt Craven, Branka Katic, Christian Stolte, Jason Clarke , Alan Wilder, Spencer Garrett, Bill Camp, Adam Mucci, Michael Bentt, Richard Short, John Michael Bolger, Peter Gerety

(drama, thriller, action)

Synopsis: The film tells the story of the mythical outlaw of the era of the Great American Economic Depression, John Dillinger (Depp), the charismatic bank robber made famous by his lightning raids, the main target of the best FBI agent of the time of J. Edgar Hoover, Melvin Purvis (Bale), became something of a folk hero in the eyes of Americans of that time. Nobody could stop Dillinger and his gang. There was no prison from which he could not escape. His charisma and daring prison escapes made him interesting in the eyes of everyone – from those of his fiancée Billie Frechette (Cotillard) to those of the American public who had no sympathy for the banks responsible for plunging the country into depression.

TUESDAY 9 NOVEMBER at 9.20 pm on Canale 5

WHERE DO I GO?

from Gennaro Nunziante with Checco Zalone, Eleonora Giovanardi, Sonia Bergamasco, Maurizio Micheli, Ludovica Modugno, Ninni Bruschetta, Rufin Doh Zeyenouin, Paolo Pierobon, Azzurra Martino, Lino Banfi, Emanuel Dabone, Nicola Ciccariello, Federico Ielapi, Luciano Montrone, Fabio Casale, Gianni D’Addario , Giustina Buonomo, Giuseppe Ansaldi

(comedy)

Synopsis: a man who still lives with his family, for fear of independence, is forced to change his life and have to adapt to every job, even the most unlikely and dangerous.

WEDNESDAY 10 NOVEMBER at hours 21.00 on Iris

DIE HARD – CRYSTAL TRAP

from John McTiernan with Bruce Willis, Bonnie Bedelia, Alan Rickman, Reginald VelJohnson, Alexander Godunov, Paul Gleason, William Atherton, De’voreaux White, Hart Bochner, Dennis Hayden, Clarence Gilyard Jr., Bruno Doyon, Andreas Wisniewski, James Shigeta, Robert Davi, Grand L. Bush, Matt Landers, Lorenzo Caccialanza, Joey Plewa, Al Leong, Gary Roberts, Hans Buhringer, Wilhelm von Homburg, Gérard Bonn, David Ursin, Mary Ellen Trainor

(action, thriller)

Synopsis: a terrorist organization holds the entire city of New York hostage thanks to the plan of the psychopath Simon. The only way to avoid a massacre is to obey his voice, which proposes cruel riddles on the phone, the solution of which will serve every time to avoid an explosion.

THURSDAY 11 NOVEMBER at hours 21.00 on Cine34

MY WIFE IS A WITCH

from Castellano and Pipolo with Eleonora Giorgi, Renato Pozzetto, Helmut Berger, Lia Tanzi, Renzo Rinaldi, John Stacy, Sonia Otero, Raimondo Penne, Vittorio Bisogno, Rita Caldana, Sandro Chiani, Sveva Altieri, Guadalupe Barrera, Anna Cucinotta, Jeoffrey Compleston, Dino Fassio, Stefano Varriale , Ferdinando Paone, Enrico Papa

(comedy)

Synopsis: a witch named Finnicella is burned at the stake by the Inquisition. Dead, she obtains permission from the devil Asmodeus to relive in our days, where she meets the direct descendant of Emilio Altieri, the cardinal who condemned her, and meditates revenge.

FRIDAY 12 NOVEMBER at 9.00 pm on Iris

COURAGE… GET KILLED

from Clint Eastwood with Clint Eastwood, Mara Corday, Bradford Dillman, Paul Drake, Bette Ford, Pat Hingle, Mark Keyloun, Sondra Locke, Audrie J. Neeam, Albert Popwell, Nancy Parsons, Joe Bellan, Michael Currie, Jack Thibeau, Wendell Wellman, Kevyn Major Howard

(detective)

Synopsis: Harry Callaghan is on the trail of a woman who is eliminating one by one all the men who raped her and her sister years earlier.

SATURDAY 13 NOVEMBER at 21.20 on Rete 4

AGENT 007 – THE SPY WHO LOVED ME

from Lewis Gilbert with Roger Moore, Barbara Bach, Curd Jürgens, Richard Kiel, Caroline Munro, Lois Maxwell, Geoffrey Keen, Desmond Llewelyn, Bernard Lee, George Baker, Olga Bisera, Michael Billington, Edward De Souza, Vernon Dobtcheff

(espionage, thriller)

Synopsis: James Bond is called to investigate the disappearance of two nuclear submarines. To solve the case, Agent 007 must collaborate with a Soviet spy, Major Anya Amasova.

SUNDAY NOVEMBER 14th at 9.00 pm on Cine34

SUPERFANTOZZI

from Black Relatives with Paolo Villaggio, Liù Bosisio, Plinio Fernando, Gigi Reder, Luc Merenda, Eva Lena, Jimmy the Phenomenon

(comedy, comic)

Synopsis: fifth episode in the saga of the accountant Fantozzi, which establishes the transition of the themes from black humor and social criticism to a collection of gags, in this case set at various moments in the history of human evolution.

