The films to see on TV from January 31 to February 6: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on the free channels from January 31st to February 6th.

As every week we report in our column Tonight on TV the best feature films in prime time programming on free-to-air channels.

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 31st JANUARY TO 6th FEBRUARY

MONDAY 31 JANUARY at 21.00 on Iris

BOY ERASED – LIVES ERASED

from Joel Edgerton with Lucas Hedges, Russell Crowe, Nicole Kidman, Joel Edgerton, Cherry Jones, Michael “Flea” Balzary, Joe Alwyn, Xavier Dolan, Troye Sivan, David Joseph Craig, Jesse LaTourette, Britton Sear, Théodore Pellerin

(dramatic)

Synopsis: Boy Erased – Vite cancellate tells the true story of the growth, awareness and declaration of his homosexuality of Jared Eamons (Lucas Hedges), the son of a Baptist pastor from a small town in rural America, who at the age of 19 years she decided to open up to her parents (Nicole Kidman and Russell Crowe) about their sexual preferences. Fearing that he will lose his family, friends and the church he belongs to, Jared is pushed to participate in a conversion therapy program. While there, Jared comes into conflict with his therapist (Joel Edgerton) and begins the journey for him in search of his own voice and to accept his true self.

TUESDAY 1 FEBRUARY at 21.20 in 1st TV on Italia 1

WE

from Jordan Peele with Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Anna Diop, Evan Alex, Shahadi Wright Joseph, Madison Curry, Cali Sheldon, Noelle Sheldon

(thriller, horror)

Synopsis: Set nowadays along the iconic Northern California coast, Noi, by Monkeypaw Productions, stars Academy Award®-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o as Adelaide Wilson, a woman returning to her childhood home on the mare with her husband Gabe (Black Panther’s Winston Duke) and their two children (Shahadi Wright Joseph and Evan Alex) for an idyllic summer vacation.

Plagued by an unresolved trauma from her past and shocked by a series of disturbing coincidences, Adelaide feels her obsession grow and materialize and realizes that something bad is about to happen to her family. After a busy day at the beach with their friends, the Tylers (Emmy-winning actress Elisabeth Moss, Tim Heidecker, Cali Sheldon and Noelle Sheldon), Adelaide and her family return home. When darkness falls, the Wilsons see the silhouette of four figures holding hands in the driveway.

WEDNESDAY 2 FEBRUARY at hours 21.00 on Iris

THE TERMINAL

from Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Stanley Tucci, Chi McBride, Diego Luna, Barry Shabaka Henley, Kumar Pallana, Zoe Saldana, Eddie Jones, Michael Nouri, Jude Ciccolella, Corey Reynolds, Guillermo Díaz, Rini Bell, Sasha Spielberg, Stephen Mendel , Valera Nikolaev, Ana Maria Quintana, Bob Morrisey, Jim Ishida, Carlease Burke, Stephon Fuller, Anastasia Basil, Lydia Blanco, Joseph Davis, Tonya Ivey, Kevin Mukherji, John Eddins, Kenneth Choi, Cas Anvar, Conrad Pla, Danette Mackay, Ian Finlay, Janique Kearns, Eddie Santiago, Kevin Ryder, Dusan Dukic, Mark Ivanir, Jennifer Chu, Michelle Arthur, Laurie Megan Phelps, Matt Holland, Amber Havens, Benny Golson, Robert Covarrubias

(comedy)

Synopsis: Viktor Navorski arrives at New York airport from Krakozhia, a small state that arose from the crushing of the USSR. At home there was a coup and, the moment he arrives at the visa counter, he is blocked.

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 3 at hours 21.20 in 1st TV on Rai 3

THE WHEEL OF WONDERS

from Woody Allen with Kate Winslet, Justin Timberlake, Juno Temple, James Belushi, Max Casella, Tony Sirico, Steve Schirripa, Jack Gore, David Krumholtz, Robert C. Kirk, Tommy Nohilly, Tom Guiry, Bobby Slayton

(dramatic, comedy)

Synopsis: amidst fragile hopes and new dreams, the lives of four characters intertwine in the frenetic world of the amusement park: Ginny (Kate Winslet), a melancholy and emotionally unstable former actress who works as a waitress; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough husband, a carousel driver; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a good-looking lifeguard who dreams of becoming a writer; Carolina (Juno Temple), the daughter Humpty hasn’t seen for a long time and who is now forced to hide in her father’s apartment to escape some gangsters.

FRIDAY 4 FEBRUARY at hours 21.20 in 1st TV on Rai 3

THREE POSTERS AT EBBING MISSOURI

from Martin McDonagh with Frances McDormand, Woody Harrelson, Sam Rockwell, Peter Dinklage, John Hawkes, Abbie Cornish, Caleb Landry Jones, Lucas Hedges, Kerry Condon, Zeljko Ivanek, Amanda Warren

(thriller, dramatic)

Synopsis: Three Posters in Ebbing, Missouri is a black comedy directed by Academy Award winner Martin McDonagh. Months have passed and her daughter’s murder has remained unsolved, so Mildred Hayes (Frances McDormand) decides to stir the authorities, commissioning three posters on the outskirts of her city – each shouting a provocative and precise message – directed to William Willoughby (Woody Harrelson) the revered local police chief. When her second officer, Dixon (Sam Rockwell), an immature boy with a violent temperament, is also involved, the battle between Mildred and Ebbing’s law enforcement is openly open.

SATURDAY 5 FEBRUARY at 21.20 on Rai 3

THE LOGAN SCAM

from Steven Soderbergh with Channing Tatum, Adam Driver, Riley Keough, Daniel Craig, Hilary Swank, Katie Holmes, Katherine Waterston, Dwight Yoakam, Seth MacFarlane, Macon Blair, Sebastian Stan, Brian Gleeson, Jack Quaid

(comedy, action)

Synopsis: In an effort to revive the fortunes of the family, brothers Jimmy (Channing Tatum) and Clyde Logan (Adam Driver) organize to land a robbery at Charlotte Motor Speedway, during the legendary Coca-Cola 600 car race and to implement the ambitious plan enlist the help of blast expert Joe Bang (Daniel Craig). Just when it seems like the heist of the century has been completed, unstoppable FBI agent Sarah Grayson (Hilary Swank) begins poking her nose at the crime scene, suspecting everything and everyone she meets.

SUNDAY 6 FEBRUARY at 9.00 pm on Cine34

THE BEAST HOUSE

from Bruno Corbucci with Renato Pozzetto, Angelo Pellegrino, Vittorio Ripamonti, Yorgo Voyagis, Lia Zoppelli, Gloria Guida, Marilda Donà, Angelo Nicotera

(comedy)

Synopsis: a Milanese couple moves to Rome, in a haunted house, and the only way to free the couple of spirits who lives there is to not have intercourse until the first full moon after the wedding.

Article also published on CineAvatar.it

Ed a click on the links in red to read the reviews of the films on TV from January 31st to February 6th 2022.