The films to see on TV from November 29 to December 5: plots and trailers

What to watch on TV this week? Our selection of the best films airing on free-to-air channels from 29 November to 5 December.

As every week we report in our column Tonight on TV the best feature films in prime time programming on free-to-air channels.

THE BEST FILMS IN PRIME TIME

FROM 29 NOVEMBER TO 5 DECEMBER

MONDAY 29 NOVEMBER at 21.00 on Cine34

MONSTERS TODAY

from Enrico Oldoini with Diego Abatantuono, Giorgio Panariello, Claudio Bisio, Sabrina Ferilli, Angela Finocchiaro, Carlo Buccirosso, Ottavia Piccolo, Roberta Missoni

(comedy)

Synopsis: sixteen episodes for sixteen symbolic vices of an Italy that does not change and will never change. A comedy that mixes the acting skills of some of the most important Italian actors: Diego Abatantuono, Claudio Bisio, Sabrina Ferilli, Giorgio Panariello, Angela Finocchiaro, Carlo Buccirosso.

TUESDAY 30 NOVEMBER at 21.25 on 1st TV on Canale 5

THE CALL OF THE FOREST

from Chris Sanders with Karen Gillan, Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Jean Louisa Kelly, Omar Sy, Wes Brown, Terry Notary

(adventure)

Synopsis: Buck is a dog with a heart of gold, whose quiet home life is turned upside down when he is suddenly taken away from his California home and transplanted into the Canadian Yukon wilderness during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

WEDNESDAY 1 DECEMBER at hours 21.20 in 1st TV on Rai 1

ALL MY CRAZY LOVE

from Gabriele Salvatores with Claudio Santamaria, Valeria Golino, Diego Abatantuono, Giulio Pranno, Daniel Vivian, Maruša Majer, Tania Garribba

(dramatic)

Synopsis: It’s been sixteen years since Vincent was born and it’s not been an easy sixteen years for anyone. Neither for Vincent, immersed in a world of his own, nor for his mother Elena and his partner Mario, who adopted him.

Willi, who wanted to be a singer, without a timetable and without a flag, is the boy’s natural father and one night he finally finds the courage to go and meet that son he has never seen and discovers that he is not quite as he imagined it. He does not know, he cannot know, that that small gesture of responsibility is only the beginning of a great adventure, which will bring father and son to get closer, to know each other, to love each other during a journey along the deserted roads of the Balkans where they will be able to discover themselves. each other, outside the box, instinctively. And even Elena and Mario, who have set out in pursuit of their son, will be able to tell each other what, perhaps, they had never said to each other.

THURSDAY 2 DECEMBER at hours 21.20 on Rai 3

TONYA

from Craig Gillespie with Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Paul Walter Hauser, Caitlin Carver, Bojana Novakovic, Mckenna Grace

(biographical, dramatic)

Synopsis: the thrilling true story of figure skater Tonya Harding (Margot Robbie). Known for her fiery temperament, Tonya was the protagonist of an exceptional career and one of the biggest scandals in world sport.

FRIDAY 3 DECEMBER at 21.00 on Iris

THE RUTHLESS

from Clint Eastwood with Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman, Morgan Freeman, Richard Harris, Anna Thomson, Frances Fisher, Jaimz Woolvett, Ron White, Frank C. Turner, Tara Dawn Frederick, Larry Reese, John Pyper-Ferguson, Jeremy Ratchford, Liisa Repo-Martell, Saul Rubinek, Josie Smith, Blair Haynes, Philip Hayes, Robert Koons, Henry Kope, Anthony James, Sam Karas, Aline Levasseur, Walter Marsh, Mina E. Mina, Shane Meyer, Lochlyn Munro, Jefferson Muppy, David Mucci, Garner Butler, Ben Cardinal, Cherrilene Cardinal, Rob Campbell, Beverley Elliott

(western)

Synopsis: an old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a young adventurer go after some men.

SATURDAY 4 DECEMBER at 21.20 on Rete 4

AGENT 007 – OCTOPUSSY OPERATION PIOVRA

from John Glen with Roger Moore, Maud Adams, Kabir Bedi, Steven Berkoff, Robert Brown, Desmond Llewelyn, Kristina Wayborn, Louis Jourdan, Antony Meyer, David Meyer

(thriller)

Synopsis: James Bond discovers a mysterious trafficking in jewelry from Russia. Naturally he runs into a beautiful woman who goes by the name of Octopussy.

SUNDAY 5 DECEMBER at 9.00 pm on 20 Mediaset

THE NICE GUYS

from Shane Black with Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling, Matt Bomer, Margaret Qualley, Kim Basinger

(comedy, action)

Synopsis: In 1970s Los Angeles, libertine, extravagant and downright trendy, a private investigator, Holland March (Ryan Gosling), and an unscrupulous detective, Jackson Healy (Russell Crowe), team up to solve the case of a missing girl and the death of a porn star who apparently would not seem related: they will discover that a simple murder hides the case of the century.

