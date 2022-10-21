The final decision of Amber Heard to avoid the siege of Hollywood

It’s getting hard for Amber Heard go unnoticed after what was the media trial that made him Johnny Depp and for which it has economic consequences. Still owes you some more 10 million dollars his ex for defaming him.

What was originally believed to be a vacation, it seems that it became a more prolonged situation in time. Although there are no certainties of the time that it will be, different portals that analyze Hollywood began to speculate on the possibility that the actress of Aquaman stay to live in Spain with a new identity.

Where is Amber Heard living?

according to medium meowHeard stayed to live in Mallorca, where she took refuge with her daughter Oonagh Paige Y Bianca Butty, his ex-girlfriend, and has no plans to return to the United States. “She knows she’s burned out in Hollywood because Johnny Depp he has the most powerful players on his side lining up for him to work for them,” said an insider quoted by that site.

Another source, cited by that website, pointed to the actress’s decision not to return to her country of origin. “By moving somewhere like Spain, hopes to reinvent herself, put her money problems behind her and start over with her daughter. She can be seen living in Spain, where no one accuses her of being a conspiring liar, although she will not be able to escape Justice, “she sentenced.

Amber Heard, along with her daughter, on an outing in Mallorca, Spain. (Photo: Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

Heard still has to pay the fine of just over 10 million dollars imposed by Justice for the process that began Johnny Depp and lost: the actress defamed her ex, according to the view of the jury who pronounced a sentence.

Although it is not known if it is still in the same place as a month ago, Costix, Mallorca, Heard continues in Spain. In that small town she also arrived with a new identity that she used to register in the house she rented.

What is the secret identity of Amber Heard

Crossing to the Iberian Peninsula, Heard rented a house in the town of Costixwhere only 1,300 inhabitants live, according to what the media indicates Majorcan newspaper. According to that portal, he sought refuge and peace in an almost anonymous space. The large house in which she stayed belongs to the family of Maria Antonia Munara political former mayor of Costix, sentenced in 2013 to eleven years in prison for corruption.

Amber Heard, enjoying a sunny day in Mallorca. (Photo: Backgrid UK/The Grosby Group)

According to that medium, Heard was listed as Martha Jane Cannary, which is not fictional. She was the identity of a woman remembered in United States history as calamity janea gunslinger who fought alongside several men on the frontier and fought against the tribes of the original peoples in the conquest of the West.

The choice of name, at the same time, is very striking and seems to be a wake-up call for his ex-partner, Johnny Depp. The actor always talked about part of his family roots being in the Native Americans: his great-great-grandmother was from the Cherokee tribe.

Calamity Jane was a gunslinger who fought against the original tribes of the United States. (Photo: Wikipedia Commons)

Despite choosing another identity to go unnoticed, when it came to going out for a walk, Heard did not hide. For this reason, some photographers managed to capture the moment of recreation of the actress, under the intense heat of Palmas de Mallorcaand with his little daughter Oonagh Paige. Now, everything seems to indicate that these supposed vacations will be the daily life of the actress.