The final decision of Cristiano Ronaldo, a Dortmund star at the heart of a police scandal

CR7 is ready for the new season

Cristiano Ronaldo has made an important decision for his season. He would have resigned himself to staying in Manchester for the Sunday Express and the Daily Star On Sunday. The Portuguese star has let his manager know he is ready to face Brighton today at Old Trafford. According to several sources from the English tabloids who are part of the Mancunians’ staff, CR7 was above everyone in training this week. By deeds, he let Erik ten Hag know that he is ready to give 100% with his club.

Dark business in Germany

We learn on the first page of Picture that Nico Schulz is at the heart of a legal turmoil. The Borussia Dortmund defender’s ex-girlfriend has filed a complaint against him for domestic violence. Two weeks before the birth of their daughter, the German international footballer reportedly “ kicked his girlfriend in the stomach “. The German daily also relays a WhatsApp message where the victim accuses him of having hit her when she was naked in her apartment. Since the news made the rounds in Germany and now Europe, the player has shut down all of his social media.

Barca want more

Marcos Alonso makes the front page of Mundo Deportivo this morning. Because according to the Catalan daily, the Chelsea defender has a definitive agreement with Barça. Barcelona will close his signing for around €8m and the player will sign a two-year contract, plus an option. Alonso is expected to have his medical tomorrow or Tuesday. Then it gets hotter and hotter for the transfer of Bernardo Silva. As can be read on the inside pages of Sport today, the Catalans will do everything to sign him, even if Frenkie de Jong stays. Pep Guardiola knows full well that his player wants to leave England at all costs. Manchester City would claim 80 M€ to let him go.